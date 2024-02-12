Taylor Swift wears black corset and 'sentimental' necklace to watch Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift made a striking appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII, held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, to watch her new beau Travis Kelce play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Arguably the world’s most famous NFL fan, Taylor has become known for her ability to captivate the audience with her game day style, and she did not disappoint when it came to the finals.

Her ensemble for the evening was a blend of cool-girl style and spirited support for the Kansas City Chiefs, befitting the grandeur of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. For this momentous occasion, Swift chose an outfit that subtly nodded to Kelce's team colours while maintaining her signature style.

She donned high-waisted, cut out slit jeans from Area with dazzling embroidery that shimmered under the stadium lights. This was paired with a sleek, Dion Lee black corset that exuded glamour. “Taylor also of course wore a Versace corset top like this one the night she and Travis walked hand in hand in NYC following Taylor’s cameo appearance at SNL to introduce Ice Spice,” explains leading 'Swiftie' fashion expert Sarah Chapelle of Taylor Swift Styled. The support of her boyfriend’s team was evident with her Wear by EA red ‘Chiefs’ bomber, which she wore to enter the stadium.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift wore a corset by Australian designer Dion Lee

Swift's accessories were meticulously chosen to complement her look. She sported a pair of black ankle boots with a comfortable heel, practical for navigating the stadium while adding an edgy touch to her ensemble. Her jewellery was incredibly sentimental, in the form of Stephanie Gottlieb’s ‘Large Varsity Pendant.’ “To coordinate with the “’60” on her Wear by EA jacket a reference to the founding year of the Chiefs… Taylor went personal with an ’87’ necklace.” No. 87 is the jersey number of Travis of course, and the statement piece added the right amount of sparkle. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, completing the look with a touch of cheerleader-approved glam.

© Michael Reaves Taylor paired her look with 'bejewelled' jeans

Swift's outfit at the Super Bowl LVIII was a perfect homage to the spirit of the game, blending team loyalty with her own iconic style. A veritable masterclass in how to be both a supportive fan and a fashion icon.