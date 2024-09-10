Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce's 10 Best Fashion Moments Of All time
A gallery of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce's 10 best fashion moments of all time

The Kansas City Chief's player and boyfriend of Taylor Swift has a wardrobe filled with noteworthy outfits

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Granted, anytime global powerhouse Taylor Swift steps out with her boyfriend - Kansas City Chiefs American football star Travis Kelce - our attentions naturally gravitate to her sartorial agenda.

But 34-year-old Travis is a style icon in his own right. The NFL star has had his own fair share of fabulous fashion moments. From Gucci bucket hats to flamingo Chanel shirts, 'fits that nod to his beloved girlfriend and custom suits that make a statement - Travis is unafraid to experiment with patterns, textures and colour, all with his signature suave sartorial flair.

"Whether he’s off the field or seated courtside, he knows how to make a statement with his looks, proving time and again why he’s not just an NFL star but a bona fide sartorial icon.," says H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, "Since dating Taylor his fashion choices have been closely watched, and he continually proves that his style game is as strong as his sportsmanship."

Scroll on to see Travis Kelce's 10 best fashion moments so far...

1/10

Travis Kelce attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA - Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)© Getty

Loud luxury

Honestly? We want this shirt for ourselves. At Revole's festival during Coachella, he opted for the funkiest flamingo shirt with 'Chanel' printed in bold letters around the edge - no guesses needed on where he got the shirt from.

2/10

Travis Kelce, Kelsea Ballerini Episode 1840 -- Pictured: Host Travis Kelce during the Monologue on Saturday, March 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)© Getty

SNL Suave

One word: polished. To host Saturday Night Live in 2023, he opted for a brown two-piece suit by Dior. His double-breasted blazer featured a removable scarf which peeked through at the front of the jacket, taking his look from cool-boy classic to completely fashion-forward.

3/10

Velvet and Vuitton

Travis' game day fashion is honestly unmatched. He stepped pitchside in velvet cargos by Collina Strada and a white shirt, paired with a Louis Vuitton 'Keepall' bag and Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

4/10

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce #87 walk through the tunnel as they leave the stadium after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)© Getty

Super Bowl Shimmer

A special occasion that called for a special outfit. Travis brought all the pre-game drama at this year's Super Bowl, wearing a custom shimmery two-piece by Mike Amiri.

5/10

An Ode To Taylor

Swifites went wild when Travis wore a '1989-themed outfit in September 2023. He wore KidSuper Studios’ Bedroom Panting Denim Jacket and trousers. The print was aptly named 1989 - the name of one of Taylor Swift's cult-adored albums.

6/10

Travis Kelce is seen on September 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Gotham,Getty

A Whole Mood

Travis joined the graphic tee trend, summing up exactly how we feel every Friday afternoon. His black tee simply read "I'm not doing sh*t today."

7/10

Louis Vuitton Drip

Now this is why he deserves to have the Instagram handle, Killa Trav. He shared an image of a pre-game day look, dripping in Louis Vuitton from head-to-toe.

8/10

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)© Getty

Pattern Clashing

At the 2024 Coachella festival, Travis opted for a bold pattern clashing ensemble comprised of blue striped trousers paired with a plain white t-shirt which he layered with a woodchopper-approved checkered shirt. A green and orange bandana tied around his neck added a pop of brightness to his festival look.

9/10

The Super Bowl champion watched the men's final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz in head-to-toe Gucci© TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Gucci Logomania

The Super Bowl champion watched the men's final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz during the 2024 US Open in head-to-toe Gucci.

10/10

Travis Kelce attends the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)© Getty

Magic Mint

For the premiere of Quarterback, he opted for a mint green suit by Lanvin. A choice of round-neck T-shirt proved his style status, opting for a tonal piece over the classic plain white.

