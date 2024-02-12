'T as in Travis' We over analysed Taylor Swift’s £45,000 Super Bowl jewellery collection

If there’s one thing Taylor Swift knows about game day, it’s that you’ve got to wear your team's colours loud and proud.

After months of hinting at her support of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs through her red jewellery choices, the Super Bowl LVIII saw the singer turn it up a notch, donning more diamonds and sparkling scarlet rubies than you’d find in a pirate’s recently looted treasure chest.

Throughout history jewellery has held sentimental value, and been linked inextricably to luck for a variety of reasons. These talismans and amulets, whether they be rings, necklaces, bracelets, carry deep significance symbolising hope, protection, and positive energy. Taylor has been relying on her jewellery to show her support of her new favourite team.

Taylor wore a grand total of roughly £45,045.36 worth of jewellery to cheer on Travis, and we took a closer look at exactly what she wore and why.

© Getty The pair shared a kiss after Travis' win

We over analysed Taylor’s Super Bowl Sunday jewellery so you don’t have to…

The Earrings

© Ezra Shaw Taylor Swift sported earrings by Vrai, The Last Line and Jacquie Aiche

Jacquie Aiche Sophia Diamond Chain Pavé Ear Cuff: According to the eponymous jewellery designer the properties of her diamonds imbue, "Confidence, New Beginnings and Enlightenment" and it is related to the Zodiac symbols, "Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo" and "Libra." Travis Kelce was born on 5 October 1989, making him a well balanced Libra.

Vrai Solitaire Trillion Studs: The Vrai Solitaire Studs are a modern interpretation of a timeless style. Designed to create an elegant silhouette, the refined setting intentionally draws in light from all angles, the diamond’s brilliance. Vrai makes sustainably grown with zero emissions, which we believe may have been offsetting the international travel she had to do from Japan to get to see her beau’s football game. "Taylor Swift wore Vrai in her second earhole yesterday," explains jewellery expert and Comms Hive co-founder Silvia Steffen-Ehl, "Taylor is a big fan of Vrai and has been seen wearing the sustainable jewellery brand several times the past months."

Jacquie Aiche Pavé Diamond Letter Mini Hoop: Eagle eyed viewers noticed that Taylor wore a Jacquie Aiche ‘T’ in her ear, in support of Travis. It’s really giving that much meme-d High School Musical moment where Troy Bolton (aka Zac Efron) gives Gabriella (aka Vanessa Hudgens) a dainty little necklace with a gold 'T' pendant. "T as in Troy?" she asks… we really wonder if something similar happened here.

The Last Line Heart Twist Earring: "Once again, Taylor’s jewellery choices are doing a lot of talking," explains leading 'Swiftie' fashion expert Sarah Chapelle of Taylor Swift Styled, "This is the first time as far as I’m aware that Taylor is wearing L.A.-based ‘The Last Line’ - but how appropriate is it to wear a (Chiefs) red heart earring that obviously has a romantic undertone from a brand that has a name one could easily parallel to this being the final game of the football season."

The Bracelet

© Ethan Miller Taylor Swift donned Shay Jewelry's Ruby Stretch Bracelet

Shay Jewelry Ruby Stretch Bracelet: The most expensive piece in her game day collection at $19,950, is her Ruby Stretch Bracelet from Shay Jewelry. "Since ancient times, rubies have symbolised passion, protection, and wealth," explains the American Gem Society. Perhaps she donning the bling in hopes of protect Travis from injury on the field... it is a high contact sport after all.

The Rings

© PATRICK T. FALLON Taylor Swift opted for a stunning Ruby eternity band

Shay Jewelry Ruby Eternity Band: The American Gem Society also say that the ruby is an acutely romantic stone, "Many cultures have strong ties to it being a symbol of love and commitment, making it a great gemstone for a wedding ring." We have a sense that she’s solidifying her position as NFL girlfriend.

Shahla Karimi Baguette Stacking Ring & Bezel Set Demi Ring: Pretty much all of Taylor’s Super Bowl Sunday rings feature red stones, designer Shahla Karimi confirmed on Instagram that she wore the "ruby rings from the chromatic collection."

Retrouvai Magna Ring: "This isn’t the first time Taylor has worn Retrouvai," explains Sarah Chapelle, "The last time being the I Bet You Think About Me music video - directed of course by Blake Lively." Sarah has a great theory on why Taylor chose the L.A. based jewellery brand's 'Magna' ring, "Magna of course meaning ‘great’ in Latin - which feels like a bejewelled way to manifest a Chiefs win."

The Necklaces

© Harry How Taylor Swift wore the number '87' in tribute to Travis

Shay Jewelry Ruby Solitaire Necklace: Ok so this one is a no brainer, she needed to wear at least one ruby around her neck of course, to bring together the look.

Stephanie Gottlieb Large Varsity Pendant: Taylor’s jewellery held deep sentimental value, showcased through her Stephanie Gottlieb necklace featuring the number '87.' This number is notably Travis's jersey number, and the choice of this necklace served as a beautiful statement piece, adding just the perfect touch of athletic glam.

Stephanie Gottlieb Diamond Tennis Choker: Taylor herself said it best when she sang “Best believe I'm still bejeweled, When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer,” on the Bejeweled single from her 2022 album Midnights. Clearly a diamond tennis choker is a must have when 'the whole place' actually means an entire stadium.