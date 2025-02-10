Renée Zellweger’s best Bridget Jones press tour looks so far

It’s been a long time coming, and reader we are more than ready for the next instalment of the iconic Bridget Jones’ Diary, with the fourth movie in the franchise Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy coming to cinemas February 13.

It’s fair to say that we have missed Bridget’s antics as the hopeless romantic navigated her way through the London dating scene, and much like star Renée Zellweger, we are struggling to cope with the fact that this will be the iconic character’s last on-screen appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress has been hitting the press circuit to promote the movie’s release, occasionally with co-star Hugh Grant (AKA sleazy yet dreamy Daniel Cleaver) by her side which has been very exciting for us.

This time around the Texan actress is also joined by White Lotus and One Day heartthrob Leo Woodall and British acting legend Chiwitel Ejiofor, both of whom play potential love interests for everyone’s favourite diarist.

© WireImage Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant during the Bridget Jones's Diary UK Premiere in London, 2001

Of course, Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy doesn’t make an appearance (we’re still not ready to talk about that…) but we have greatly enjoyed Renée's promotion tour wardrobe, wearing looks that we might not see on Bridget herself, but we think she would highly approve of.

Bridget was a founding member of the 'Frazzled Englishwoman' aesthetic (think skinny scarves, midi skirts, frizzy hair and overflowing tote bags), while slick A-lister Renée leans more towards the effortlessly chic, her fondness for pinks and reds and softly genteel ensembles pays due to Bridget, the diehard British romantic.

Renée's silhouette of choice? The strapless or one shoulder column dress.

Renee Zellweger's best press tour looks so far:

© Getty Images A Sydney Photocall Following the Australian premiere of the movie, Renée Zellwegger popped by for a photo call outside the iconic Sydney opera house in a a delicate blue and white bardot midi dress by New Zealand born designer Emilia Wickstead, paired with immaculate white heels.

© Getty Images The Australian Premiere For the Australian premiere, only romantic pink will do (especially fitting for a movie that opens on Valentine's Day Eve), in a 90s strapless Barbie pink dress, paired with matching heels and a statement cuff.

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im The Italian Premiere Ciao bella! For the Italian premiere, something slightly different. A chic one shouldered velvet top and matching trousers by Armani Privé, paired with some seriously sparkly jewellery on each hand.

© Getty Images The Dutch Premiere In Amsterdam, at the Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski, Renée opted for a Tamara Ralph Couture one-shoulder houndstooth dress with sparkling buttons and ruched detail on the left hip.

© FilmMagic The London Premiere The London premiere was always going to be. a grand affair, after all, this is Bridget's stomping ground. Onlookers couldn't fail to notice that Renée's stunning dress is the spit of Marilyn Monroe's iconic pink strapless number from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. This particular gown is archive Pierre Balmain Couture from 2000.