Leo Woodall, 28, addresses 'private' romance with Meghann Fahy, 34, for the first time

Leo Woodall has finally addressed his relationship with Meghann Fahy in a new interview with ELLE UK. While the actor is making waves in Hollywood, keeping his personal life out of the limelight remains a priority.

In the candid interview, the White Lotus star shared his perspective on fame, the thrill of working with screen legend Renée Zellweger and the importance of maintaining boundaries when it comes to his romantic life.

© ELLE UK / Ben Parks Leo Woodall has opened up about his relationship with Meghann Fahy

"We're very good at keeping it as private as we can," he divulged. "To me, that's the only way. You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media, and I can't imagine that's any fun.

"It should be a safe space, and so I think letting people into it is completely counterproductive."

© ELLE UK / Ben Parks The actor shared his perspective on fame

Asked about being a heartthrob as he prepares for his role in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Leo confessed: "It's pressure, man. I'm someone who, when I'm not working, like at Christmas, I just want to sit at home and get fat.

"Even with Roxster [his character in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy], there's no reason why he should be ripped. I don't think I am that ripped. It's just hard for me because I [explicit] love pizza and beer. But for this I had to really go to the gym; it's part of the job.

© Getty Images The couple went public with their romance last year

"Then I saw Chiwetel [Ejiofor, who also stars in the film] took his top off and he was so ripped. And I was thinking, 'You [explicit]'. I don't even think he went to the gym!"

In the movie, Leo is set to play one of the love interests for Renée Zellweger's beloved character, Bridget. When asked about the portrayal of age-gap relationships in the film, Leo replied: "It's not a new thing.

"Relationships like this exist everywhere. But I guess people take more notice because they aren't used to it. So hopefully the more we see it on screen, the more we get used to it."

Leo and Meghann's relationship timeline

The Hollywood couple were first linked back in 2022 after they crossed paths while filming The White Lotus in which Meghann portrayed hotel guest Daphne and Leo played Essex party boy, Jack.

© Instagram The couple met during the filming of The White Lotus

They only made their relationship official in February last year, with Meghann opting to share a snapshot of the duo strolling down a cobbled street with their arms wrapped around one another.

The actress captioned the post with a string of emojis, including a smiley face, pizza and blue heart. In the comments section, meanwhile, Leo quipped: "Who is he?!"