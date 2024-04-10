Bridget Jones: 5 style moments that live in our minds rent free

Fans of Bridget Jones and her “enormous, scary stomach holding in pants” will be more than delighted to know that the rumours are true, Bridget Jones is returning to the silver screen for a fourth movie and both Daniel Cleaver and Netflix’s One Day star Leo Woodall are set to play her love interests.

Renee Zellweger has played Bridget Jones since the first movie debuted back in 2001

Titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, this is the last diary entry book in the four-part book series from writer Helen Fielding, alluding to the fact that this will also be the final time we see Bridget and her colourful personality on the big screen.

The premise of this flick, like the previous three, is of course about Bridget and her tumultuous love life, however this time she’s a single mother of two in her 50s. Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant is set to make a return despite sitting out the last movie. Leo Woodall will play the part of Bridget 30-year-old love interest whilst famed British actress and Love Actually star Emma Thomson returns to the Bridget Jones universe, continuing her role as Bridget's doctor.

Bridget Jones shaped a generation

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy debuts on February 14th 2025, otherwise known as Valentine's Day - a rather fitting date that might suggest Bridget finds love once again after her tumultuous time with turtleneck-wearing husband Mark Darcy.

Though she might be older, it's very unlikely that Bridge is any wiser, which is exactly why fans love her so much. Ahead of the new film, we couldn't help but take a look back through her wardrobe archive. From her fancy dress bunny outfit to her puddle-soaked sundress, here are just a few of our favourite Briget Jones fashion moments that live in our minds rent-free...

Her Puddle Soaked Sun Dress

One of the many iconic scenes on our radar was when she got dolled up (out of her famous sweatpants) and into a cute dress, only for it to be ruined by the rain and a passing truck.

Her Aforementioned "Enormous Pants"

An iconic scene

Possibly her most iconic and notable wardrobe staple is her skin-coloured spandex pants which are as equally hard to put on as they are to take off.

Her All-White Glastonbury 'Fit

Classic Bridget...

Who in their right mind would wear all-white to a famously very muddy music festival? Bridget Jones that's who. In the third film, she attends the British festival and her all-white ensemble doesn't remain crisp for long.

Her All-Year-Round Christmas Pyjamas

A woman after my own heart

Proving that no matter your age or what month of the year it may be, the comfiest pyjamas are always ones with Christmas motifs adorned.

Her Denim Overalls

I'm actually a huge fan of this 'fit

A wardrobe classic for many reasons, a pair of trusty denim dungarees are essential in almost every style mavens collection, even Bridgets.

As we wait in anticipation for next year's premiere, might I suggest a monthly rewatch of the first three movies?