Renée Zellweger oozes siren in lace dress with daring slit during latest appearance

Renée Zellweger is firmly in her sultry lace era as she continues to promote her new movie Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. The 55-year-old looked sensational on Friday evening as she appeared on The Graham Norton Show draped in a chic number.

The two-time Academy Award winner donned a trench-style, long-sleeved black dress that featured a collared neckline, a daring slit up the front of her leg, and a sophisticated belt that cinched the waist. The sheer garment was adorned with lace embroidery and layered over a simple black slip dress.

Renée was the picture of elegance as her luscious blonde locks were swept back into an effortless ponytail. The star opted for her signature radiant makeup with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a natural glossy lip. Renée left her décolletage bare as she let her glamorous dress do all the talking.

© Instagram/BBC Renée Zellweger appeared on the Graham Norton Show

Discussing her latest Bridget Jones installment on the chat show, Renée revealed that she was surprised to see the character Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant, return for the film. She said: "I was hopeful but also surprised ‘cos he was dead. But if you are going to bring someone back to life let it be Daniel Cleaver. I am so glad they found him alive at the end of the third film so he could come back if he wanted to. He is so brilliant."

However, her co-star, Leo Woodall interjected to share that he was too shy to introduce himself to the Notting Hill actor. I didn’t get to work with Hugh, and I was too shy to say hello to him. Everyone keeps asking me, ‘What he’s like?’ and I have to say, ‘I don’t know, I haven’t met him!,” he revealed.

© Getty Images Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger

Renée also discussed the movie's newfound darker side and stressed that "it wouldn't be authentic without a little struggle". She said: "It is very funny but it’s not quite the happy ending we were set up to expect in the third installment. She’s a single mom and trying to process a little bit of grief and how to start again – yes, Mark Darcy is dead guys! But the dark moments are still done in her own way. No one gets to this stage of life without knowing grief and it wouldn’t be authentic without a little struggle."

Despite returning to her beloved character for the fourth time, Renée revealed that the transition was surprisingly challenging. "It was weird this time. I thought it would be familiar and easy, but it wasn’t. I tried talking like Bridget as soon as I arrived in London, but it took a minute. I thought it would be habit by now but it’s not. Luckily, I had very strict dialect coaches along the way," she shared.

© Getty Images The star stunned in YSL

This isn't the first time the star has graced us with a chic lace ensemble. For the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere in Paris, Renée stole the spotlight in a floor-length gown courtesy of Saint Laurent. The one-shoulder, asymmetric garment featured a stylish scalloped neckline. The dress was adorned all over with black lace embroidery and accented with floral detailing.

The sheer number featured a high slit on one side of the skirt and was teamed with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.