Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in matching outfits

Football fan or not, all eyes were glued to the TV on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs (aka Taylor Swift’s boyfriend's team) and the Philadelphia Eagles (aka not Taylor Swift’s boyfriend's team) go head to head on the pitch for one of the sporting world's most iconic games - the Super Bowl.

Though many famous faces decided to spectate the action in real life, many others chose to stay home and watch from the couch with family and friends.

Included in the latter was Brookyln and Nicola Peltz-Beckham who spent a wholesome evening in at their dreamy Los Angeles abode.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham Brooklyn and Nicola are known for sharing PDA pics

In an adorable Instagram snap posted by Brooklyn, the loved-up couple posed for a mirror selfie in matching all-black crew neck jumpers. Nicola elevated the cosy at-home look by adding a selection of diamond earrings, a slim black headband and the cutest teddy bear and heart-printed phone case. Brooklyn on the other hand leaned into his usual look, styling a backwards cap from his hot sauce brand, Cloud23.

In the romantic photo shared by Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn can be seen kissing Nicola’s cheek with one hand holding a beer and the other resting on her stomach.

He captioned the snap “Super Bowl Sunday with my mrs xx”

Fans were quick to run to the comment section in speculation of the hand placement, questioning whether Brooklyn was subtly cradling a baby bump (the internet loves to speculate, doesn't it?).

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham Could the happy couple be expanding the Beckham clan?

The couple-goals grid post was quickly followed by an equally as cute Instagram story, Brooklyn confessing his love for his actress and model wife with another intimate kissing photo which he captioned: “My beautiful wife.”

Neither Nicola nor Brooklyn has spoken out on the rumours, but as we all know, celebrities are having a field day subtly announcing major milestones at the minute, with both Dua Lipa and Zendaya stepping out with engagement rings over the Christmas break.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot back in April of 2022 in a lavish wedding at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. In just a few weeks the happy couple will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary and if the rumours are true, we’d keep a watchful eye out on their gram.