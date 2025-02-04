The hidden meaning behind Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s shift to naked nail manicures

Over her years in the spotlight, Nicola Peltz-Beckham has inspired many nail trends.

For her wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham, she sported a softer version of the 90s white French manicure, with an added layer of pale pink varnish over the top. Her 29th birthday bow nail set last year, which featured a blush pink-to-pale pink gradient with a subtle shimmer and delicate ribbon nail art, was so reminiscent of the 'Glazed Doughnut' trend and sparked a frenzy amongst beauty lovers.

Whilst Nicola has always sported a variation of pink to nude nails, we've noticed even more of a shift. ICYMI, the American It-girl has stripped back her nail art even further to a soft barely-there style.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola shares a snap showing off her naked manicure

In all her recent Instagram snaps over the last few months, including one she shared yesterday sharing drinks and dinner with a friend, the Lola actress has sported only a hint of clear polish and a super chic round short shape. This is her most natural mani style of all and is a far cry from her beloved almond-shaped acrylic extensions.

The naked nail manicure is the personification of quiet luxury and has been heating up amongst the A-list. This switch in signature manicures normally reflects a lifestyle change, and just proves that Nicola is her most relaxed era yet.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola stuns next to her husband, Brooklyn, with her subtle manicure on show

She has been happily married to Brooklyn for nearly three years now, she is very much blended with the Beckham family - they are the picture of the perfect couple. Could this also hint to a new change in family dynamics? Perhaps this stripped-back style could also signal a nod to expanding their love bubble.

After all, the A-list fashion set use their manicures to announce milestone life changes. At the Golden Globes, Zendaya shared her engagement to Tom Holland with a sparkling ring and a soft ombré manicure. Similarly, since her engagement announcement, Selena Gomez has shifted from black hues to natural milk bath manicures and pink polishes. When Hailey Bieber announced the birth of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, she sported a short almond French tip for many months.

It's so evident that Nicola is stepping into a new season of her life, the quiet luxury era.