Rita Ora's low-cut crystal-encrusted gown and bouncy blow out is a date night dream
Rita Ora poses for a glam photo on her Instagram© @ritaora

The singer wore a decadent ensemble to appear on the new season of The Masked Singer US

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
All is right in the world of fashion once again because Rita Ora and her killer on-screen wardrobe are back for another season of The Masked Singer US

If you’re a fan of Rita you’ll know just how iconic each and every one of her showstopping looks is on the hit singing show. From her strapless racy red mini dress and matching lip combo to her floral adorned sequin micro dress and matching platform heels, the It-Brit has made a name for herself in the style sphere - and her most recent look proves just that. 

Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday night, the 34-year-old celebrated episode one of Season 13 of the hit reality singing show, and as expected, she went all out for the occasion. 

Rita Ora poses in a black gown on her Instagram © @ritaora
The opulent look is giving major red carpet vibes

To mark the on-screen milestone, the triple threat singer, actress and style maven opted for a glamorous gilded gown, complete with sparkling crystal embellishments, a plunging cut out neckline and statement diamond-shaped bustier accents. 

She styled the red carpet-approved ensemble with a stack of decadent diamond necklaces, a pair of platform peep-toe heels and a selection of silver rings. 

Rita Ora poses for a selfie showing off her glam makeup look© @ritaora
Rita's flawless skin made the perfect base for a glowing foundation look

Not one to ever skimp on a full face of glam, Rita elevated the already awe-inspiring look by adding a lick of deep magenta-toned lipstick, a subtle smoky winged liner and a touch of white eyeliner on her lower waterline. 

For hair, she decided on a voluminous curled look which she wore in a middle parting. 

Rita Ora poses for a photo on her Instagram© @ritaora
Gilded glamour is Rita's middle name

The alluring look of course called for hundreds of praising comments, Rita’s film-maker husband, Taika Waititi, leaving a heartwarming: “What the actual....” while fans left an abundance of heart and fire emojis. 

Since her time on the show, Rita has proved over and over again that she’s the blueprint for dreamy dressing, often serving up inspiration for date night dinners, opulent occasions and beyond. 

If you’re ever stuck for inspo, take a quick scroll through Rita’s feed and the stars will align. 

