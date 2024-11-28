Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's strapless red mini dress and lipstick combo is a festive season dream
Rita Ora poses in a red dress and chunky jewellery on her Instagram© @ritaora

The newly turned 34-year-old stunned in a micro dress to appear on the quarter-final of The Masked Singer US

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
19 minutes ago
Leave it to Rita Ora to make her birthday week as stylish as can be. 

After celebrating her 34th year around the sun on Tuesday in a daring sheer dress, Rita has made it clear that there’s no rest for the wicked when it comes to her sartorial style agenda. 

Posting to her Instagram followers on Wednesday night to announce the quarter-finals of The Masked Singer US, Rita leaned right into the Old Hollywood Glamour aesthetic, pairing a bold red lip with a matching mini dress. 

Rita Ora poses in a red strapless mini dress and chunky jewellery© @ritaora
Rita's look would be perfect for a festive soirée

Calling on her go-to stylist Pippa Atkinson to source her a love-heart shaped bodice mini, a pair of drop-down chunky crystal pearl earrings, a matching over-the-top necklace and a set of resin rings, Rita was the epitome of opulent elegance for the occasion. 

To tie the glamorous look together, the Ask & You Shall Receive singer swapped out her usual long wavy mermaid locks for a voluminous swooping side part style. 

Rita Ora poses in a red lip look, a red mini dress and chunky necklace on her Instagram© @ritaora
The singers red lip matched her strapless dress perfectly

It comes as no surprise to fans of Rita and her wardrobe that her recent judging look is chicer than chic as each and every episode she wears something better than the last. 

Just a few weeks ago she matched her iridescent eyeshadow to her crystal-encrusted cut-out mini-dress while before that she wore the cutest party season-approved sequin mini-dress with matching platform boots. 

Oh, and let's not forget the time she wore a blue and white checkered Versace twinset and bow-adorned headband. 

Unfortunately for fans of the show and Rita’s on-screen looks, her racy red micro mini marks the third to last episode of this season's show. Though we’ll be sad to say goodbye to her weekly outfit inspo, we can’t help but wait in anticipation to see what glamorous, over-the-top ensemble she wears for the final…

