Rita Ora's sequin mini dress and matching platform heels are perfect for party season

It’s safe to say that Rita Ora is officially in her festive outfit era.

Over the past week, the singer, songwriter, actress and fashion muse has sported a selection of sequin ensembles, all of which are perfect for the party season ahead.

To appear as a judge on the new episode of The Masked Singer US on Wednesday, Rita showcased her love for the Swinging Sixties, styling a midnight blue mini dress adorned with statement sequin flower accents in various colours of the rainbow.

© @ritaora Rita's sequin mini is the 'Finny Flower Slip Dress' from Colin Lacascio

The show-stopping mini dress was designed and created by New York fashion house Colin Locascio and came complete with a matching floral choker necklace.

Fans of Rita's and her enviable wardrobe know all too well that the devil is always in the details when it comes to the It-Brit’s style agenda. To complete the look Rita added a pair of lime green glitter platform heels and a selection of pastel-toned crystal rings.

© @ritaora Rita effortlessly accessorised the sparkly look with a matching flower necklace

As the cherry on top of the eye-catching look, Rita decided to all out on glam, rocking a vibrant blue eyeshadow look, a backcombed beehive-esque hairstyle set with a middle-parting with curled tendrils left loose to frame her face card.

© @ritaora The fun-coloured manicure would be perfect for the festive season

Leaving no beauty stone unturned, Rita also switched up her manicure for the evening, settling on a multi-coloured metallic look which made both her eye makeup and the flowers on her dress pop.

Fans of the British pop star were quick to flock to the comment section and share their thoughts on the look, many calling the look: “gorgeous” while another coined it: “Jaw-droppingly exquisite.”

© @ritaora She wore the look on episode 6 of season 12 of The Masked Singer US

If you’ve been following Rita on social media or watching the reality singing competition in real-time, you’ll know just how iconic every look from the Typebea founder is. Just a few weeks ago she made our fashion hearts swoon in a Barbie-approved blue and white Versace chequered mini skirt and crop top combo. Before that, she pulled off a silver metallic zip-up mini dress with a matching makeup look.

All in all, if you’re in need of some party-season outfit inspiration, look no further than Rita and her The Masked Singer US wardrobe.

You can thank us later…