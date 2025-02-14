Prince William and Princess Kate mark Valentine's Day in royal first - see photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales have publicly marked Valentine's Day on Friday, in what is believed to be a royal first for the couple.

The pair shared a sweet photograph of Prince William kissing his wife, captioned with a heart emoji.

The image was taken from the film released by Kensington Palace last September, in which Kate announced she had completed chemotherapy.

© Will Warr The couple shared this sweet photo of William kissing Kate

The video was shot on the Sandringham estate by Will Warr and showed William and Kate playing with their children in the woodlands and on the beach in Norfolk.

And in a number of rare PDAs, the couple were captured holding hands together on a picnic blanket, with the Princess resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

William was also seen leaning in to kiss his wife on her neck as Kate giggled. Watch below...



WATCH: William and Kate kiss and hold hands in moving family video

The past year has been "brutal" for the Waleses amid the Princess' cancer diagnosis, with Kate announcing in January that she is now in remission from the disease.

© Will Warr William and Kate will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this year

William and Kate have also been more publicly affectionate with one another, with the Prince penning a declaration of love for his wife on her 43rd birthday in January.

In the personal message shared on social media, the father-of-three wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

© Matt Porteous William shared a personal message for Kate's birthday in January

Kate described her husband as a "great source of comfort and reassurance" when she first announced her cancer diagnosis last March.

And similarly, as William marked his 42nd birthday last June, the Princess wrote: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," alongside a fun family photo of William jumping over sand dunes with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Images William and Kate on their wedding day

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this year.

The couple, who began dating when they were students at St Andrews University in the early 2000s, tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, in a televised ceremony that was watched by millions all over the world.