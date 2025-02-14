Adidas just dropped a cow-print version of the Samba and fashion girls are going crazy

If you were only allowed to wear one trainer style for the rest of your life what would it be?

If you’re a self-proclaimed fashion obsessive who prides themselves on keeping up with trends, the likelihood of choosing the Adidas Samba is higher than high.

Thankfully for those of us who already own the black, white, and the silver collab with Wales Bonner, the famed sportswear brand has just dropped a new colourway adorned with the print of the season - cowhide.

© @asos The new drop is exclusive to ASOS and will retail for £100

If Samba’s aren’t your pick of the footwear litter, fear not because they’re also launching a version of the SL72 - the style loved and worn on repeat by Bella Hadid.

© @asos The SL72 style will retail for £90

The new kicks are both curated in partnership with leading global fashion destination, ASOS, the new Samba and SL72 iterations are exclusive to the site and will only be available to shop on the brand's website from Wednesday, 19 February.

If you’re a footwear buff then you’re probably aware that Adidas previously launched a cowprint Samba with Notile back in 2023, however, this new version is wildly different, completely covered in brown blotchy cow-print.

© @asos Both styles are set to be a sell-out

Tim Williams, Sportswear Director at ASOS, says: “We know our customers look to ASOS for the newest trends and particularly the speed we can access them. By working closely with Adidas, we’ve brought a disruptive spin to two iconic trainers, creating something that feels new, exciting and truly fashionable. Cow print is everywhere this season, and these trainers are the perfect way to nail the trend while staying true to Adidas' inimitable style.”

© GC Images Hailey Bieber is just one of the many A-Listers who loves the silhouette

The iconic Adidas Samba quickly rose to fame in the style sphere back in 2022 and has remained a constant in the wardrobes of those most stylish right up till now.

© Imaxtree Cos AW24

Cow print on the other hand has been topping the charts at the style sphere's most notable new print which is why this new drop is the perfect It-Girl marriage.

Set your alarms for launch day because if our calculations are correct, they won’t be in stock for long.