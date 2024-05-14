Meet the new Adidas sneaker trumping the Samba for spring

We honestly didn’t think that there would ever be a sneaker silhouette that would compete against the Samba and actually win, but here we are.

Introducing the world's hottest and most notable new style that’s leaving the Samba in its dust - The Adidas SL 72.

What is the Adidas SL 72?

© MR PORTER The style comes in a variety of colourways

Although the silhouette doesn’t differ greatly from the Samba or Gazelle style, (which is likely why they’re so popular) they do feature an elevated sporty sole and are available in various bold colourways that their predecessors aren't.

The SL 72 style was originally launched back in 1972 as a running shoe and perfectly coincided with the Munich Olympic Games. Much like the Samba, which was invented for indoor football training, the fashion realm has taken it upon itself to style the sporty shoe in various different ways, effortlessly deeming them a cultivated spring wardrobe staple.

Who’s wearing it?

© Getty Bella loves the brown and yellow colourway

The style is already a fan favourite amongst celebs and ‘it’ girls alike, including new mom Suki Waterhouse, Orebella founder Bella Hadid and style muse Alexa Chung. Other style moguls include style influencer Emili Sindlev, and London-based content creator Olivia Pezzente, both of whom have styled them in the way cool-girls do, pairing the brown and yellow option with knee-high tights, mini skirts and oversized jumpers and the blue and yellow style with comfy sweat suits and slimline sunnies.

How to style them?

© Instagram / @oliviapezzente Now this is what I call a spring look

Just like any fun-loving sneaker, the Adidas SL 72 will pretty much go with everything and anything in your wardrobe but will look especially cute with a neutral summer look that needs a little pop of colour.

© Instagram / @emilisindlev Emili Sindlev styles hers for comfort

Mark my words when I say you’re about to see the Adidas SL 72 everywhere this season, from London Fields picnic goers to city street slickers on the Victoria line, we suggest you cop a pair before it’s too late.