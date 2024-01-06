Adidas has just released the Samba in 5 new colourways, here's why we want them all

The Samba took the top spot for the most cult-adored trainer in 2022 and 2023 by a landslide, adored by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and social media influencers alike.

But a new year means endless new possibilities in the sartorial realm, and there are numerous new trainer styles we’re predicting will be huge in 2024, from the Samba's sister sneaker the Gazelle to the Puma Sparco Speedcat - and it's going to be interesting to see if any of those can knock the Samba off the top spot.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Hailey Bieber wearing her beloved Adidas Samba's with a casually cool 'fit

Right now though, the Sambas are proving they won’t go down without a fight (if they even go down at all), as Adidas has started the year off with a bang and released the shoe in five stunning new colourways, and suffice it to say we are completely obsessed. Here’s why we want them all…

Adidas' new Samba colourways for 2024:

Core Black / Wonder White / Silver Metallic Samba Adidas A good black trainer is as essential as a pair of white trainers in my opinion. I love this pair because Adidas has revamped the cult-adored black and white Sambas of 22/23 and replaced the contrasting white trim with beige, giving a much softer appearance. £90.00 AT ADIDAS

Off White / Oat / Violet Tone Samba Adidas This colourway is seriously on trend and perhaps my favourite pair of them all. Lavender was a pastel that surprisingly stood the test of time in 2023, seeping into fashion agendas beyond its stereotypical spring/summer season. It's therefore the perfect accompaniment to the deep yellow stripes - a colour we already know is going to dominate 2024. £90.00 AT ADIDAS

Cream White / Core Black / Sand Strata Samba Adidas "Lazy Luxe" is one of Depop's trend predictions for 2024, and this shoe epitomises the trend without the price tag. The 'cream white' colourway screams 'quiet luxury' minimalism, and is perfect for elevating absolutely any outfit, from a designer tracksuit to the supermodel favourite jeans and a white t-shirt combo. £90.00 AT ADIDAS

Core Black / Matte Silver / Almost Yellow Samba Adidas Retro sportswear meets 2024. The black and silver combo is giving major Y2K vibes (remember Adidas' High Tops?), whilst 'almost yellow' adheres to the pearly, buttery lemon shades we saw on the SS24 runway from the likes of Loewe, Bally and Proenza Schouler. Plus, I love that the pop of colour is just on the trim, keeping them versatile enough to pair with plenty of looks. £90.00 AT ADIDAS

Cloud White / Cloud White / Gum Samba Adidas A timeless classic. Adidas has also released this pair with completely muted stripes for those who prefer a 'quiet luxury' logoless look. The pearlescent white colourway and 'gum'-hued toe combo is seriously chic. £90.00 AT ADIDAS

How we chose:

All trainers below are new colourways released by Adidas of the cult-adored shoe. I used my fashion expertise to explain how these trainer designs are on trend for right now, will be in the future or are timeless. Plus, I am the proud owner of a pair of Samba's and can attest to their comfort and stylishness.

Also, these are just the trainers labelled 'new' from the Women's Samba section on the Adidas website.

