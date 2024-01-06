Adidas has just released the Samba in 5 new colourways, here's why we want them all

The Samba took the top spot for the most cult-adored trainer in 2022 and 2023 by a landslide, adored by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and social media influencers alike.
But a new year means endless new possibilities in the sartorial realm, and there are numerous new trainer styles we’re predicting will be huge in 2024, from the Samba's sister sneaker the Gazelle to the Puma Sparco Speedcat - and it's going to be interesting to see if any of those can knock the Samba off the top spot.
Right now though, the Sambas are proving they won’t go down without a fight (if they even go down at all), as Adidas has started the year off with a bang and released the shoe in five stunning new colourways, and suffice it to say we are completely obsessed. Here’s why we want them all…
Adidas' new Samba colourways for 2024:
How we chose:
All trainers below are new colourways released by Adidas of the cult-adored shoe. I used my fashion expertise to explain how these trainer designs are on trend for right now, will be in the future or are timeless. Plus, I am the proud owner of a pair of Samba's and can attest to their comfort and stylishness.
Also, these are just the trainers labelled 'new' from the Women's Samba section on the Adidas website.
