Molly-Mae Hague channels bridal chic for the premiere of Molly-Mae: Behind It All

After months of anticipation, Molly-Mae fans can rest easy tonight as the first three episodes of her debut tell-all documentary series are now available to watch on Amazon Prime.

To celebrate the release of the first instalment (the next three episodes are set to drop later this year) Molly called on her nearest and dearest to celebrate at an intimate screening at London's Odeon Luxe West End.

To mark the monumental occasion, the sleek chic fashion icon wore an all-white look that would be perfect for modern brides to be.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The business mogul and fashion muse looked radiant in her ivory-toned outfit

Opting for a set of wide-leg trousers, a matching off-the-shoulder top and a slouchy sleeve trench coat from Deme by Gabriella, the 25-year-old oozed fashion-forward elegance.

The full ivory outfit retails on the brand’s online retail platform for £864.43 and is also available in a dreamy brown hue.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Her soft make-up look was the cherry on top of the full look

To complete the nuptial-approved colour block look, Molly-Mae traded in her usual voluminous blowout hairstyle for a slick back bun, a style which emphasised her glowing sunkissed makeup look.

To accessorise, she added a pair of large and incharge gold earrings, a selection of matching rings and a cuff on one wrist. For footwear, she chose a set of gold-capped pointed-toe black pumps, which peeked out from under her floor-length trouser legs.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Molly was joined by her friend Maura Higgins

The former Love Island star turned fashion muse quickly made a name for herself when she exited the Majorca villa back in 2019 with her then-boxer boyfriend (past tense because if you know, you know) Tommy Fury.

Now, six years on, Molly-Mae has a rather impressive CV, ranging from ex-Pretty Little Thing Creative Director, mother, influencer, Founder of her namesake fashion label Maebe and now, an Amazon Prime docu.

If you haven’t already, cancel your Friday night plans as tonight is reserved for a Behind It All binge.