Ariana Grande enchants in jumper dress in intimate photo shared by boyfriend Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande enchants in jumper dress in intimate photo shared by boyfriend Ethan Slater

The Wicked star cosied up in a sumptuous knit following her Oscar nomination

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Ariana Grande’s love life is almost as colourful as her wardrobe. 

Ariana and Ethan Slater's relationship sparked headlines in 2023 after they reportedly began dating during the production of Wicked

The couple’s romance emerged following their respective separations, with Ariana splitting from Dalton Gomez and Ethan parting ways with his wife, who has been vocal about the matter via the press. 

However, the two seem to be making the most out of the honeymoon period, with Ethan sharing a sweet photo of his superstar partner on social media on Thursday.

Following news of her Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in Wicked, Ariana was pictured standing on her hotel balcony, sporting a pale cream jumper dress. 

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025 in New York City. © Getty
Ethan shared a sweet snap of Ariana post-Oscar nomination

Going bare-foot for the serene snap, the 31-year-old clasped a bouquet of pale pink balloons, echoing the colour palette of her beloved character Glinda. 

She wore her caramel-coloured hair swept up into a slicked-back bun, concealing her face from her partner’s camera lens. 

In response to her Oscar nomination, Ariana wrote via Instagram: “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I'm so proud of you, tiny. Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.”

Fellow Hollywood insiders flocked to congratulate the singer-actress, with Hailey Bieber writing: “Ahhhhhhhh!!!! Yes!!!!!” and Donatella Versace adding: “Congratulations beautiful!!! So proud to see this.” The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey said: “So deserved!!! so proud.”

This is the first Academy Award nomination for Ariana, who has already scooped up Grammy and American Music Awards accolades galore.

