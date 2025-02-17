BAFTAs 2025: the biggest moments that you might have missed

If your Sunday evening was spent tucking into a roast or watching Antiques Roadshow, chances are you missed the most glamorous night in the British movie calendar – the BAFTA Movie Awards! But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Here are the biggest moments from the glitzy night at London’s Festival Hall that you won’t want to have missed!
No Prince or Princess of Wales
Since Prince William is the President of BAFTA, he occasionally graces the red carpet for the award ceremony. However, much to the disappointment of royal fans, Prince William and Catherine didn’t attend the ceremony on Sunday night.
There are plenty of possible reasons – including the likelihood that they’re away with the kids for the half-term break – but we discuss more on our latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast. Although they were missed, plenty of Hollywood stars strutted the carpet instead, so on with the show!
Red carpet fun with HELLO!
Camila Cabello said hello to HELLO! on the red carpet and shared some of her favorite Britishisms – and we have to admit, we loved it! She said:"My favorite thing about London is that I love the architecture. You take it for granted how pretty it is here! It’s really beautiful. I love a little English breakfast tea."
David Tennant’s little singsong
If there’s one thing to be said about David Tennant, it’s that the Doctor Who star is a very confident man indeed. Taking Festival Hall by storm with a rendition of 500 Miles by The Proclaimers, you really couldn’t have missed David’s performance.
But blink, and you might have missed the stars who sang along with him, including James McAvoy, Colman Domingo, Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, and Celia Imrie. It’s a shame he didn’t hand the mic to Saoirse Ronan – she was having the time of her life singing along!
And his red hair
David’s hair was also a striking shade of red, hinting that he’s back filming in his role as Crowley in Good Omens. Are you looking forward to the new season?
Selena Gomez’s La La Land moment
It appears that Selena almost announced the wrong winner while presenting Best British Debut. Fortunately, she pulled it back, quickly said “Sorry!” – and correctly announced Kneecap as the winner. Well saved, Selena!
Jesse Eisenberg’s charming speech
Jesse genuinely didn’t think he’d win, and his speech reflected that – especially when he pointed out that his partner didn’t come to the show because she didn’t think he’d win! However, the speech turned into a beautiful tribute to his longtime partner, Anna Strout, and we were totally charmed.
Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet
Oh, Gazza – what a charmer. As he performed Greatest Day alongside his fellow Take That band members, he greeted some of the biggest stars in the audience, giving Kate Winslet a sweet kiss on the hand and handing a heart-shaped balloon to Anora's Mikey Madison. Let’s hope she takes it up with her if she wins!
Saoirse is a Take That fan
Saoirse Ronan is a huge fan of the band – and revealed that she has even seen them in concert twice! When asked about her favorite band member, she had to whisper that it was, of course, sweet Gary.
Zoe Saldana’s dedication to her trans nephew
In a beautiful moment during the winners' press conference, Zoe dedicated her accolade to her trans nephew. She told HELLO! and other reporters:"To my nephew Eli, he is the reason – they are the reason – I signed up to do this in the first place. As the proud aunt of a trans life, I will always stand with my community of trans people."
Jeff Goldblum’s heartfelt tribute
Jeff Goldblum played a beautiful piano recital during the BAFTAs’ In Memoriam segment, honoring the best and brightest stars we sadly lost this past year, including Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones, David Lynch, and Dame Maggie Smith DBE.
David Tennant fumbles his lines
David couldn’t have been more perfect with his running jokes and presenting skills at the BAFTAs, but he did fluff his lines while introducing Adam Scott in a moment that was cut from the aired version of the show.
While introducing Adam Scott, who was presenting Best Non-English Film, he accidentally tripped up, then joked:"Pretend that bit just didn’t happen… I just read what’s put in front of me."
EE BAFTA Rising Star recipient’s very cool speech
Rye Lane star David Jonsson took home the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, and his speech was seriously impressive, concluding with:"Star? I don’t know. But rising? I guess." You’ve got to love him!
And finally, a surprise appearance from Prince William
Although he was unable to attend the ceremony in person, Prince William made a surprise appearance – with a full beard, we might add – to send a message to the BAFTA nominees and celebrate the night as the President of BAFTA. Hopefully, we’ll see you in person next year, Will!
Controversial Baftas triumphs
1998
Shakespeare In Love star Judy Dench won best-supporting actress despite her fleeting screen time and strong competition from stars of Elizabeth, Saving Private Ryan and The Truman Show.
2004
Another contested award was for Bill Nighy who won best supporting actor for his role as washed-up rocker Billy Mack in Love Actually (Christmas film fans may disagree that the awarding was questionable).
2005
A mostly forgotten film, My Summer Of Love bombed at the box office but surprisingly took home the Bafta for Best British Film.
2006
Leaving Mr Darcy fans heartbroken, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of The Were-Rabbit triumphed over Joe Wright's much acclaimed adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in the Best British Film category.
2014
In the same year Woody Allen was accused of sexual abuse, his film Blue Jasmine was up for three awards: Best Original Script, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress and Sally Hawkins for Best Supporting Actress.
2020
A troubled year for the awards due to their perceived lack of racial and gender diversity (the directorial nominees were all male) leading to the #BaftasSoWhite trend.
2021
Noel Clarke won the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema category but his triumph was short lived as Bafta suspended both his membership and the award after 20 allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.
2024
There was outcry when Andrew Scott received no nominations for his widely lauded performance in All of Us Strangers yet costars Paul Mescal and Claire Foy did.
