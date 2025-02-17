BAFTAs 2025: the biggest moments that you might have missed

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for BAF

1998

Shakespeare In Love star Judy Dench won best-supporting actress despite her fleeting screen time and strong competition from stars of Elizabeth, Saving Private Ryan and The Truman Show.

2004

Another contested award was for Bill Nighy who won best supporting actor for his role as washed-up rocker Billy Mack in Love Actually (Christmas film fans may disagree that the awarding was questionable).

2005

A mostly forgotten film, My Summer Of Love bombed at the box office but surprisingly took home the Bafta for Best British Film.

2006

Leaving Mr Darcy fans heartbroken, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of The Were-Rabbit triumphed over Joe Wright's much acclaimed adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in the Best British Film category.

2014

In the same year Woody Allen was accused of sexual abuse, his film Blue Jasmine was up for three awards: Best Original Script, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress and Sally Hawkins for Best Supporting Actress.

2020

A troubled year for the awards due to their perceived lack of racial and gender diversity (the directorial nominees were all male) leading to the #BaftasSoWhite trend.

2021

Noel Clarke won the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema category but his triumph was short lived as Bafta suspended both his membership and the award after 20 allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

2024

There was outcry when Andrew Scott received no nominations for his widely lauded performance in All of Us Strangers yet costars Paul Mescal and Claire Foy did.