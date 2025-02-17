Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BAFTAs 2025: the biggest moments that you might have missed
Here are some of the best moments you might have missed from the night

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
If your Sunday evening was spent tucking into a roast or watching Antiques Roadshow, chances are you missed the most glamorous night in the British movie calendar – the BAFTA Movie Awards! But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. 

Here are the biggest moments from the glitzy night at London’s Festival Hall that you won’t want to have missed!

William and Kate at BAFTAs 2023© Getty Images

No Prince or Princess of Wales

Since Prince William is the President of BAFTA, he occasionally graces the red carpet for the award ceremony. However, much to the disappointment of royal fans, Prince William and Catherine didn’t attend the ceremony on Sunday night. 

There are plenty of possible reasons – including the likelihood that they’re away with the kids for the half-term break – but we discuss more on our latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast. Although they were missed, plenty of Hollywood stars strutted the carpet instead, so on with the show!

Red carpet fun with HELLO!© Getty Images for BAFTA

Red carpet fun with HELLO!

Camila Cabello said hello to HELLO! on the red carpet and shared some of her favorite Britishisms – and we have to admit, we loved it! She said:"My favorite thing about London is that I love the architecture. You take it for granted how pretty it is here! It’s really beautiful. I love a little English breakfast tea."

James McAboy and David Tennant singing at 2025 BAFTAs© BBC

David Tennant’s little singsong

If there’s one thing to be said about David Tennant, it’s that the Doctor Who star is a very confident man indeed. Taking Festival Hall by storm with a rendition of 500 Miles by The Proclaimers, you really couldn’t have missed David’s performance. 

But blink, and you might have missed the stars who sang along with him, including James McAvoy, Colman Domingo, Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick, and Celia Imrie. It’s a shame he didn’t hand the mic to Saoirse Ronan – she was having the time of her life singing along!

WATCH: See the joyful moment for yourself
David Tennant at BAFTAs © BBC

And his red hair

David’s hair was also a striking shade of red, hinting that he’s back filming in his role as Crowley in Good Omens. Are you looking forward to the new season?

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana mess up at 2025 BAFTAs© BBC

Selena Gomez’s La La Land moment

It appears that Selena almost announced the wrong winner while presenting Best British Debut. Fortunately, she pulled it back, quickly said “Sorry!” – and correctly announced Kneecap as the winner. Well saved, Selena!

Jesse Eisenberg thanks wife at BAFTAs 2025© BBC

Jesse Eisenberg’s charming speech

Jesse genuinely didn’t think he’d win, and his speech reflected that – especially when he pointed out that his partner didn’t come to the show because she didn’t think he’d win! However, the speech turned into a beautiful tribute to his longtime partner, Anna Strout, and we were totally charmed.

Take That at BAFTAs 2025 Gary Barlow kisses Kate Winslet's hand© BBC

Gary Barlow kissing Kate Winslet

Oh, Gazza – what a charmer. As he performed Greatest Day alongside his fellow Take That band members, he greeted some of the biggest stars in the audience, giving Kate Winslet a sweet kiss on the hand and handing a heart-shaped balloon to Anora's Mikey Madison. Let’s hope she takes it up with her if she wins!

Saoirse Ronan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images for BAFTA

Saoirse is a Take That fan

Saoirse Ronan is a huge fan of the band – and revealed that she has even seen them in concert twice! When asked about her favorite band member, she had to whisper that it was, of course, sweet Gary.

Zoe Saldana crying at 2025 BAFTAs © BBC

Zoe Saldana’s dedication to her trans nephew

In a beautiful moment during the winners' press conference, Zoe dedicated her accolade to her trans nephew. She told HELLO! and other reporters:"To my nephew Eli, he is the reason – they are the reason – I signed up to do this in the first place. As the proud aunt of a trans life, I will always stand with my community of trans people."

Jeff Goldblum performs on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall © Getty Images for BAFTA

Jeff Goldblum’s heartfelt tribute

Jeff Goldblum played a beautiful piano recital during the BAFTAs’ In Memoriam segment, honoring the best and brightest stars we sadly lost this past year, including Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones, David Lynch, and Dame Maggie Smith DBE.

David Tennant hosting 2025 BAFTAs © BBC

David Tennant fumbles his lines

David couldn’t have been more perfect with his running jokes and presenting skills at the BAFTAs, but he did fluff his lines while introducing Adam Scott in a moment that was cut from the aired version of the show. 

While introducing Adam Scott, who was presenting Best Non-English Film, he accidentally tripped up, then joked:"Pretend that bit just didn’t happen… I just read what’s put in front of me."

David Jonsson, winner of the BAFTA Rising Star award, poses in the winners room at the 2025 © Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

EE BAFTA Rising Star recipient’s very cool speech

Rye Lane star David Jonsson took home the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, and his speech was seriously impressive, concluding with:"Star? I don’t know. But rising? I guess." You’ve got to love him!

Prince William surprise speech at 2025 BAFTAs© BBC

And finally, a surprise appearance from Prince William

Although he was unable to attend the ceremony in person, Prince William made a surprise appearance – with a full beard, we might add – to send a message to the BAFTA nominees and celebrate the night as the President of BAFTA. Hopefully, we’ll see you in person next year, Will!

Controversial Baftas triumphs

Andrew Scott was not nominated for a BAFTA in 2024 unlike his co-star Paul Mescal © Dave Benett/Getty Images for BAF

1998

Shakespeare In Love star Judy Dench won best-supporting actress despite her fleeting screen time and strong competition from stars of Elizabeth, Saving Private Ryan and The Truman Show.

2004

Another contested award was for Bill Nighy who won best supporting actor for his role as washed-up rocker Billy Mack in Love Actually (Christmas film fans may disagree that the awarding was questionable). 

2005

A mostly forgotten film, My Summer Of Love bombed at the box office but surprisingly took home the Bafta for Best British Film.

2006

Leaving Mr Darcy fans heartbroken, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of The Were-Rabbit triumphed over Joe Wright's much acclaimed adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in the Best British Film category.

2014

In the same year Woody Allen was accused of sexual abuse, his film Blue Jasmine was up for three awards: Best Original Script, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress and Sally Hawkins for Best Supporting Actress.

2020

 A troubled year for the awards due to their perceived lack of racial and gender diversity (the directorial nominees were all male) leading to the #BaftasSoWhite trend.

2021

Noel Clarke won the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema category but his triumph was short lived as Bafta suspended both his membership and the award after 20 allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

2024

There was outcry when Andrew Scott received no nominations for his widely lauded performance in All of Us Strangers yet costars Paul Mescal and Claire Foy did.

