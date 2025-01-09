Molly-Mae Hague celebrates her upcoming documentary series in a peak-chic office outfit

Former Love Island star turned fashion mogul Molly-Mae Hague is in the news once again and if you’re a fan of the 25-year-old you’ll know why.

After a tumultuous time in the headlines last year following her split with boxer fiancé Tommy Fury, she is changing the narrative with an exclusive Amazon Prime tell-all documentary series titled: Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

To celebrate the upcoming series, which airs next week on January 17, the founder of fashion label Maebe took to her Instagram to get fans excited, and of course, her outfit was nothing short of an utterly chic masterpiece.

© @mollymae Chocolate brown hues continue to champion the fashion sphere

Posing with a printout of the official release, Molly proved just how far she’s come in the fashion sphere since heading up the role of Creative Director at PrettyLittleThing.

Styling together a pair of chocolate brown ‘Awayday Pleated Pants’ and a matching ‘Awayday Pleated Top’ from her namesake label Maebe with an oversized black coat and a woven leather burgundy tote bag, Molly perfected office-core dressing.

© @mollymae The socialites go-to outfit recipe is usually a tonal vision

To complete the comfortable yet chic look, the It-Brit wore her long blonde locks out in a volumised blowout while her makeup exuded the much-loved clean girl aesthetic.

Fans of Molly and her business endeavours post-Love Island couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming show, one commenting: “Never been so excited to watch anything ever” while another floated the idea to start a: “petition to have it as a bank holiday.”

© @mollymae The preview for the show is now on Amazon Prime

According to Amazon Prime, Molly-Mae: Behind It All will “take viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up” as well as showcasing the “challenges of motherhood” and launching “her biggest business venture to date.”

If her latest outfit is anything to go by, the six-episode series will likely offer up a slew of stylistic inspiration all while answering a few burning questions. Talk about a win-win.