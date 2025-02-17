Alexa Chung rocks silky lace pyjamas for the 2025 BAFTA After Party

Alexa Chung has forever been a leading force in the world of fashion trends and it seems she’s not stopping anytime soon.

Her latest stylish aesthetic you might ask? Styling lace fringed silky nightwear with overcoats for nights out, an aesthetic she calls “Nighties + outerwear.”

Last night she championed her newest obsession on the world stage for all to see and admire, styling a dreamy baby blue, lace fringed short and cami combo from Chloé with a wool camel overcoat for a night out at the 2025 BAFTA afterparty.

© GC Images Alexa's bold look is going to be everywhere this summer

The It-Brit made sure to accessorise to perfection, adding a set of transparent pointed-toe heels, a Miu Miu Wander bag in a dusty lilac hue and a stack of diamond earrings in each ear.

© GC Images The London-based It-girl is clearly used to the weather

To complete the look she wore her dark brunette, shoulder-length locks out in a softly curled side parting while her face base remained glowy with a lick of nude lipgloss.

Considering the current London temperatures at the moment, Alexa’s look is most definitely daring, however, every fashion lover knows, beauty is pain.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Inside the event Alexa shed her coat to reveal the Chloé ruffles in all their glory

The 41-year-old fashion muse, model and television personality has been championing the soon-to-be-everywhere ‘pyjamas as outerwear’ trend for a few weeks now.

Earlier this month she debuted her new favourite combo on her Instagram, sharing a selection of snaps of herself wearing sheer tights under a set of lace-trimmed satin pyjama pants, a dainty crop top and a blazer.

© @alexachung There is quite literally nothing Alexa can't pull off © @alexachung Alexa proved nightwear can be worn for all occasions

In the same carousel, she showed off another ensemble in the same vein, this time swapping out her short shorts for a slinky nightgown, a set of Miu Miu slingbacks and her beloved woollen duffle coat.

In the eyes of many, there’s quite literally nothing Alexa can’t pull off with everything she wears instantly turning to stylistic gold.

If our calculations are correct (and they usually are) summer 2025 is going to be ripe with silky pyjama sets worn out and about and when that time comes, remember to thank Alexa.