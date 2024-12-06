Here's how the fashion set is already wearing 'mocha mousse'

Yesterday, Pantone announced the Colour of the Year 2025 - and it turns out our favourite fashion muses embraced it before the announcement.

‘Mocha Mousse,’ AKA Pantone 17-1230, is the brand’s chosen colour for 2025. A velvety blend of chocolate and coffee, radiating sweet richness and subtle luxury, we predict any minimalist lover is going to have a field day.

© @sofiagrainge Sofia Richie Grainge gives us a lesson in quiet luxury

One step ahead of the game, Sofia Richie Grainge posted a pic to her 11M followers on Insta of her Thanksgiving outfit and it’s a mocha mousse dream. The matching cashmere jumper and skirt set from Lisa Yang oozed quiet luxury, and we love how she styled it with pointed silver wedges and big, bold statement earrings. No look is ever really complete without a pair of sunnies - we’re definitely going to be recreating this look. She has quickly become synonymous with quiet luxury so it comes as no surprise that she’ll be embracing the Colour of the Year.

© @alexachung We love Alexa's casual look

Our ultimate style muse and model Alexa Chung snapped a quick lift selfie in a casual cool look. She styled a mocha mousse toned vest with the matching jumper tied around her neck with a simple pair of jeans. We love the style trick of buying the matching pieces and the versatility of wearing them together or separately. Her outfit is a lesson in how to elevate basics in your wardrobe and make them look chic without having to add too much faff to an outfit.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber nails office attire

Beauty muse and Rhode founder Hailey Bieber posted on her Insta story a mirror pic wearing a chic tailored skirt suit set. Styled with a basic ballet flat in a matching hue, her oversized encrusted ‘B’ necklace and pair of dark sunnies, her office attire is as chic as we anticipated and we’re taking notes. This bombshell look would make any office day easier to get through.

If the Colour of the Year is already a hit with our favourite fashion crowd, it's absolutely one we’re going to be integrating into our wardrobes in 2025.