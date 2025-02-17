Addison Rae is a Y2K dream in bootleg jeans, beanie hat and Converse

Just days after she released her new hit song High Fashion with an accompanying music video, Gen Z queen Addison Rae is continuing on her quest to revive Y2K style.

Spotted out and about in New York’s East Village on Saturday night, the Diet Pepsi singer oozed cool-girl style in an off-duty outfit perfect for the current cold climate.

© GC Images Addison's look could easily be from the late 90s

Strutting down the concrete jungle with a coffee cup in hand, the 24-year-old singer and actress decided on a double denim combo and a black slogan tee. For an extra layer, she styled a white fluffy coat over her denim jacket, while her classic black and white Converse All-Star trainers peeped out the bottom of her Kendrick Lamar-approved denim trousers.

© GC Images Addison Rae is seen in the East Village on February 15, 2025 in New York City

To elevate her bootleg jeans and jacket combo, Addison added a selection of eclectic accessories. Said accessories included a navy blue capped beanie and a set of oversized sunglasses.

Arguably the most popular name in the zeitgeist at the moment, Addison Rae has erupted onto the fashion and music scene over the past few years, spotted sporting multiple head-turning looks whilst on and off duty.

© FilmMagic Addison's look was by far one of our favourites from the night

To attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards she made fashion history, donning a white satin bra, complete with puffed bustier accents and a matching scalloped trim knicker set from Miss Claire Sullivan. The icing on the cake to her white swan-inspired look was a voluminous tulle bustle attached to her knickers and a pair of satin peep-toe heels.

© GC Images The young singer has proved time and time again that her sartorial style game is unmatched

Ever since then, she’s been a name to watch in the world of red-carpet dressing. Soon after spotted attending the 2024 CFDA Awards in a sparkly fitted mermaid skirt and fitted corset from Thom Browne.

Though her on and off-duty outfits couldn’t be further apart in aesthetic, there’s something so fun about the surprise factor Addison brings whenever she steps out of her house.

Let's just say, the chart-topping artist is most definitely one to keep an eye on throughout awards season and beyond.