Jennifer Lopez' latest statement look is her most unexpected to date
The singer hit the red carpet in Dior to promote her new project Unstoppable

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
17 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez is pulling a Geri Horner, doling out the all-white looks left, right and centre. 

Making a case for the frosty hue on Thursday, the Hollywood legend and Versace muse attended a photocall for Unstoppable in New York. While promoting her work in the film, which is produced by her ex Ben Affleck, Jennifer sported a crisp white coat dress featuring a shin-skimming length and button-down detailing.

The outerwear number was layered over a black high-neck top and teamed with her go-to pair of black leather boots, complete with cut-out panels, buckle detailing and a ring gold heel. 

The singer sported her go-to pair of cut-out boots

Marrying My Fair Lady elegance with modern silhouettes, the singer topped off her look with an unexpected comrade - a black bucket hat courtesy of Dior.

Her 1950s-tinged look was elevated by a deep beauty blend, featuring a flawless complexion, a dusting of bronzer and a pale pink lip. With her caramel hair swept up, all eyes fell on her monochrome attire. 

The star wore Dior for the daytime event

JLo’s regal attire even boasted a royal touch. In her hand’s, the star clasped a classic ‘Lady Dior’ bag in black. The timeless bag, iconic for its square sophistication, was introduced in 1995 and quickly became a symbol of luxury. Featuring quilted leather, gold hardware, and a structured design, it was famously associated with Princess Diana, solidifying its status as a fashion staple.

The mother-of-two was joined by Jharrel Jerome at the event, which celebrated the true story of Anthony Robles - a former American wrestler known for his inspiring achievements despite being born with only one leg. 

Making a case for white sartorials once again, Jennifer stepped out on Tuesday to attend a special screening of the film in London. She oozed charm in a knitted white halterneck midi dress featuring a bodycon fit and sculpted finish.

