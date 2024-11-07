Jennifer Lopez' latest statement look is her most unexpected to date

Jennifer Lopez is pulling a Geri Horner, doling out the all-white looks left, right and centre.

Making a case for the frosty hue on Thursday, the Hollywood legend and Versace muse attended a photocall for Unstoppable in New York. While promoting her work in the film, which is produced by her ex Ben Affleck, Jennifer sported a crisp white coat dress featuring a shin-skimming length and button-down detailing.

The outerwear number was layered over a black high-neck top and teamed with her go-to pair of black leather boots, complete with cut-out panels, buckle detailing and a ring gold heel.

© Getty The singer sported her go-to pair of cut-out boots

Marrying My Fair Lady elegance with modern silhouettes, the singer topped off her look with an unexpected comrade - a black bucket hat courtesy of Dior.

Her 1950s-tinged look was elevated by a deep beauty blend, featuring a flawless complexion, a dusting of bronzer and a pale pink lip. With her caramel hair swept up, all eyes fell on her monochrome attire.

© Getty The star wore Dior for the daytime event

JLo’s regal attire even boasted a royal touch. In her hand’s, the star clasped a classic ‘Lady Dior’ bag in black. The timeless bag, iconic for its square sophistication, was introduced in 1995 and quickly became a symbol of luxury. Featuring quilted leather, gold hardware, and a structured design, it was famously associated with Princess Diana, solidifying its status as a fashion staple.

The mother-of-two was joined by Jharrel Jerome at the event, which celebrated the true story of Anthony Robles - a former American wrestler known for his inspiring achievements despite being born with only one leg.

Making a case for white sartorials once again, Jennifer stepped out on Tuesday to attend a special screening of the film in London. She oozed charm in a knitted white halterneck midi dress featuring a bodycon fit and sculpted finish.