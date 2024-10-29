Jennifer Lopez nails AW24's animal print trend with £35,000 Birkin

Jennifer Lopez's Birkin collection is the gift that keeps on giving.

The 50-year-old style icon elevates every outfit for every occasion - from gym leggings to preppy dresses, with one of her many, jaw-dropping statement bags from French fashion Maison, Hermès.

JLo stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday perfecting off-duty chic, and her stunning handbag was undeniably the star of the show.

The Unstoppable actress wore a crisp white blouse tucked into light-wash ripped denim jeans, taking the classic preppy outfit formula and giving it a distressed edge.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez stepped out with an alligator print Birkin

For accessories, she sported a pair of cream stilettos with an impressively dainty heel, brown sunglasses and the pièce de résistance - her tan-hued, alligator print Hermès Birkin.

Animal print made a major resurgence in 2023, and the once-deemed 'cheugy' style is only increasing in popularity. From leopard print jeans to snake print jackets, fluffy 'Mob Wife' winter coats, high designer retro pieces and giraffe swimsuits: street style agendas have been peppered with wildlife prints throughout the entire year.

© Claudio Lavenia Animal print is back with a bang © Christian Vierig It's a major AW24 trend

In true Jennifer Lopez fashion, she's given the trend a 'rich mom' Hollywood makeover with her timeless luxury accessory. It can be hard to pin down the exact specifications of a luxury handbag from afar, due to the tiny details that can be altered to make it more unique, but on the surface, JLo's bag appears to be the Hermès Birkin 35 with Gold Matte, Alligator Palladium Hardware. The bag retailed on secondhand website Love Luxury for a whopping £35k but is now sold out (shame, eh?).

Though she owns many-an-impressive Birkin, Jennifer has an affinity for animal print.

Earlier this year, she sported an off-white sweatshirt and sweatpants set, elevated with a grey oversized scarf, Nike trainers and a strikingcroc-print vanilla-hued Birkin.

© BG046/Bauer-Griffin JLo also owns a vanilla-hued croc print Birkin

She also wore a grey mid-length tailored coat with dark brown knee-high boots and a checkered midi skirt, accessorised with a croc print Birkin in a decadent chocolate hue, finished with luxurious gold hardware. The same style piece was sold on luxury marketplace 1st Dibs for £50,491.02.

© Getty She oozed quiet luxury chic in New York with her £50k bag

Animal print has honestly never looked chicer.