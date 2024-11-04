Jennifer Lopez's £1,950 knee-high buckled boots are splitting opinion

Jennifer Lopez is many things, but being a fashion icon is definitely at the top of the list.

Donning a decadent Dior look from head-to-toe, the famed face proved just how stylish she really is for a jet-setting excursion on a private plane.

© Instagram/@jlo Jennifer styles the co-ord with a knitted black turtleneck

Posting to her 250m Instagram followers on Sunday, the singer, actress, business mogul and mother shared a series of stylish snaps - however her footwear choice has fans divided.

© Instagram/@jlo The picture posted simultaneously showed off the stars toned legs

Pairing a black and white tweed wrap mini skirt with a matching button-up cropped jacket, the Unstoppable star made an ultra-chic case for polished autumn/winter dressing. To spice up the autumn-approved ensemble, Jennifer added a pair of patent black ‘D-Idole Heeled Boots’ from Dior.

The questionable footwear choice was unveiled in the brand’s Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 collection and feature a 6-cm gold-finish spherical heel accent, buckled cut-out features on the back and sleek rounded toe.

The calfskin boots currently retail on the brand’s website for £1,950.

Never one to skimp on the finer details, JLo also paired her ensemble with a small ‘Lady Dior’ bag in black matte leather and a selection of diamond delights on her fingers.

© Instagram/@jlo Jennifer called on Kim Kardashian's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton to create the blow-out look

For glam, the Let’s Get Loud singer wore her long 'bronde' locks in a voluminous blowout, parted in the middle with face framing strands accentuating her impeccable face card. The JLo Beauty founder settled on a sun-kissed glowing face base, a subtle smokey eye and a lick of brown-toned matte lipstick.

Over the past few weeks, Jennifer has been on her high-fashion sartorial agenda. Last week, she was seen sporting a £1,850 brown-hued Alex Perry midi dress to endorse USA presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Although Jennifer didn’t say where she was heading in her stylish getaway, it’s highly likely she’s heading somewhere lavish and has packed a suitcase filled with enviable ensembles to match. Safe to say we’ll be waiting in the wings, ready to be influenced.