Maya Jama's two sultry 'Love Island: All Stars' debut looks are both as dreamy as each other

And just like that, all is well in the world of reality TV as Love Island: All Stars is officially back on screens.

If (like us) you’ve been counting down the days till the first episode, last night’s couch potato session would have scratched an itch only a South African Villa filled with 12 singles could.

Aside from the expected drama that comes with the show, our fashion-obsessed brains had all eyes on Maya Jama’s winter sun ensemble.

© @mayajama The all-white ensemble fitted the star like a glove

To debut season two of Love Island: All Stars Season two, the 30-year-old It-Brit went all out, styling a dreamy all-white bikini combo worn underneath a sheer, figure-hugging floor-length skirt.

© @mayajama Maya Jama's Love Island wardrobe is top tier

To accessorise the bombshell look, Maya wore her long brunette locks out in a loosely waved middle part, pushed behind her shoulders to showcase a set of oversized gold earrings. On one wrist she added a collection of chunky bangles in the same gold-toned metal at her earrings while her fingers were adorned with rings of similar stature.

Hair and makeup-wise the presenter kept to her usual glowing skin and winged liner look, a combo now a signature for the It-Girl A-Lister.

It wouldn’t be a season premiere without an unexpected outfit change from the host.

© @mayajama The sultry leather look was made for Maya

To close the evening events, Maya quick changed into a sultry leather cut-out dress in a deep burgundy hue. The intricately crafted dress showed off her impeccable curves and was fixed together with silver metal eyelets and hooks.

To accentuate the glam ensemble, Maya scooped her hair up into a slick back straightened ponytail and added a set of simple hoop earrings.

Ever since Maya took over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore back in 2022, she’s solidified herself a seat at the fashion table, constantly serving up look after look each and every episode.

Thankfully, fans of both the show and Maya’s wardrobe are in for stylistically, drama-fueled next couple of weeks, and we simply can’t contain our excitement.