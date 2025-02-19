Anne Hathaway's retro sheer mini dress and knee-high boots combo is so on-trend for 2025

There are so many reasons why we love Anne Hathaway, including her witty humour that she never fails to flaunt and of course, her stunning style agenda.

The 42-year-old constantly infuses contemporary dressing with timeless glamour, making her fashion choices adhere to current trends whilst remaining classic enough to stand the test of time.

She proved just as much with an outfit she donned back in 2003 to the School of Rock premiere (yep, that iconic film being over 20 years old makes us feel old too). Anne donned the ultimate Y2K outfit that is actually bang on trend for 2025.

© FilmMagic Anne Hathaway wore a daring sheer ruched mini dress

When it comes to freeing the nipple, Anne walked so that the fashion set (we're looking at you, Florence Pugh), could run. The Devil Wears Prada actress turned heads at the event in Los Angeles, wearing a dark mini dress featuring a daring sheer design, ruching at the hips and a floaty hen that epitomised 2000s dressing.

Whilst ruched dresses are a long-term favourite in the fashion sphere thanks to their innate ability to flatter all body shapes, the figure-hugging style is a major trend right now.

Sydney Sweeney is the latest sartorial muse to don a ruched mini, opting for the white ‘Jamie’ shirt dress by Adapté, complete with a mini silhouette, ruched detailing, flared sleeves, button-down detailing and a preppy pop collar.

© FilmMagic Her look would slot perfectly into the wardrobe of 2025's cool girls

Victoria Beckham is also toying with the trend in her own fashion designs. The latest piece she debuted from her newest capsule collection, was the 'circle detail gown' a decadent navy piece featuring a floor-length hemline, long sleeves, hip ruching detailing and a set of structured statement shoulder pads.

Anne Hathaway paired her Y2K piece with a pair of grey suede knee-high boots. If you've been on social media at any point over the last few months, you'll have seen that suede has returned in all its glory for this season, from bags (in Kendall Jenner's case, a Hermès Birkin), to court heels a la Meghan Markle, and blazers, as demonstrated by Katie Holmes.

"Suede isn’t just a trend; it’s a fashion mainstay with a rich history," explains H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, "Originally known as “gants de Suède,” named after the Swedish gloves imported into France for the nobility, suede has evolved from aristocratic accessory to wardrobe essential. Luxuriously soft and textured, it boasts the ability to add both richness and adaptability to any ensemble."

Need some retro-infused fashion inspo for this season. Look no further than Anne Hathaway.