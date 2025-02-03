Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Marc Cain AW25: 70s leopard, red touches and top-to-toe jewel tones beckon for the new season
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images for Marc Cain

H! Fashion’s Clare Pennington jetted to Berlin to catch the luxury label’s show

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
On a chilly evening in Berlin, former power station Kraftwerk located in the Kreuzberg district opened its doors to Germany’s fashion elite for the Marc Cain AW25 runway show, and despite the draughty conditions outside, glamour was very much in attendance. 

Berlin Fashion Week has officially kicked off, in something of a jam-packed start to 2025’s fashion season. Couture, Mens and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks have all been squashed tightly together during the early part of the year. 

While we sympathise with fashion editors forced to grab overpriced airport sandwiches as they jet from one destination to another in a time crunch, for fashion fans it’s quite frankly been a glorious sartorial start to the year.  

Titled Parallel Universe, Marc Cain’s collection blended elegant staples with futuristic touches. A strong colour palette is a cornerstone of the brand, and for the upcoming season we’re pleased to see that oxblood remains a firm favourite along with mint green and pillar box red.

A model walks the runway at the Marc Cain show wearing a matching pussybow shirt, blazer, trousers and handbag in a pale leopard print. She is wearing 70s style aviator sunglasses with orange lenses and her hair is slicked back.
Marc Cain AW25
A model walks the runway at the Marc Cain show wearing a grey jumped, belted with a slim burgundy belt, loose fit grey trousers and she is carrying a large bright blue clutch bag.
Marc Cain AW25

Co-ordinating tights and shoes were spotted, along with top-to-toe ensembles in emerald green, rich burgundy and Seventies-esque leopard print. 

Seventies touches seeped into the accessories too, with models sporting bucket bags and aviator shades with orange-tinted lenses. 

Jackie O’s influence couldn’t be overlooked with cropped jackets and matching skirt suits making an appearance, while blanket coats and fedoras nodded to the Western trend that has had us all firmly in its grip over the last year. 

A model walks the runway for Marc Cain wearing a matching argyle print padded jacket and trousers in white, green, brown and leopard print. She wears a blue and orange scarf draped around her neck, black boots and black sunglasses.
Marc Cain AW25
A model walks down the Marc Cain runway in a leopard print pleated dress, a burgundy leather jacket with matching tights and knee high cowboy boots.
Marc Cain AW25

While some looks leaned towards match-matchy, others introduced pleasing contrasts, Bright blue sat next to grey and orange snuggled up with green.

The biggest highlight of the night was supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, who opened and closed the show. One of the most famous supermodels in the world showed us all why she gets paid the big bucks by walking the runway in a show stopping red sequin dress that looked as fantastic as she does (we can verify this having squeezed past her at the after-party to grab a glass of champagne.) 

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the Marc Cain runway in a floor length bright red sequin dress with matching jacket with large black bow detail on the front. She is also wearing red peeptoe heels, long gold earrings and her hair is slicked back
Marc Cain AW25
A model walks down the Marc Cain runway in a textured sage green fuzzy mini dress, with a dark green belt. She is also wearing bright red tights and matching shoes and is holding a pale green bag.
Marc Cain AW25

Technology was a big part of the show, in something of a contrast to the timeless elegance of the collection. Five metre high LED installations surrounded the runway while a 32 metre long ‘ceiling’ sat above the catwalk itself, on which were projected digital illustrations to enhance the show. 

“Our Fall/Winter 2025 collection is designed for those who move boldly through a globally connected world yet remain deeply rooted in their individuality," explained Marinela Oglan, Creative Director of Marc Cain.

Clare Pennington stands in front of a Marc Cain sign at the Kraftwerk in Berlin. She is wearing a blue pinstripe playsuit with matching tight, red tights and red kitten heel ankle boots with silver buckle detail. She is holding a glass of champagne and a blue handbag,
I caught the show from Kraftwerk in Berlin

Futuristic touches could also be spotted in the beauty looks, with models sporting slicked-back wet look hair with a slight wave and face-framing pieces that bordered on kiss curls. Skin was fresh and glowy and lips slicked with gloss. 

So while summer might be beckoning, what a gleeful reminder that colder weather dressing can be such a joy. 

Read More