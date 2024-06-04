Millie Bobby Brown shares incredible post-wedding vacation with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are proudly embracing their new titles as husband and wife, showcasing their love with matching accessories and public displays of affection.

On Monday, the newlyweds delighted fans by sharing a joint Instagram post from their latest getaway to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The couple enjoyed games, rides, and quality time together, all while donning matching trucker caps to celebrate their recent wedding.

Having secretly tied the knot in May, the couple's wholesome carousel of snaps captured their joy and excitement. Millie, 20, looked radiant in denim shorts emblazoned with the word "wifey," complemented by a white hat reading "wife of the party." Jake, 22, sported a similar cap, although the exact phrase on his hat wasn't clear.

Millie dons shorts emblazoned with 'wifey' for post wedding vacation in Orlando

The first image in the post showed the duo squatting down to play a shooting game, aiming to win a plush prize.

The next photo featured Millie hugging a giant giraffe plush toy, her face lit up with a smile. The pair also held hands as they strolled through the theme park, and one charming shot captured Jake hugging Millie from behind as they stood in front of a Jurassic Park dinosaur.

Millie and Jake walk hand in hand in Orlando enjoying their post wedding vacation

The final snap in the series showcased Millie enjoying a fun raft ride on the Honu ika Moana at Universal's Volcano Bay water park. She threw her hands in the air in excitement, surrounded by loved ones. The couple captioned their post, "Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss"

As reported earlier, the duo had secretly wed the previous weekend. They were spotted on May 27 in the Hamptons, enjoying their newlywed status and sporting their brand-new wedding rings.

Millie looked radiant as she enjoys her post wedding vacation

Millie had previously expressed her desire to keep the details of her wedding day private. In a 2023 interview with WWD, she said, “I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.”

Jake's father, Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed the nuptials during an appearance on BBC's The One Show on May 28. He beamed as he shared that the reports were true and that the newlyweds are "absolutely fantastic."

Millie enjoys the water slides during her post wedding vacation in Orlando

He added, "They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic, it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be."

Millie and Jake's love story began on Instagram, where they initially connected and became friends.

After messaging each other for a while, they finally met in person and were first spotted together in early 2021 in New York City, shortly after Jake posted a selfie with Millie and called her his "BFF."