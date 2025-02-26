Naomi Campbell hits the Milan runway in sultry thigh-high leather boots after sharing rare photo with son

For their latest collection, unveiled at Milan Fashion Week, Dsquared2 threw the ultimate fashion-meets-nightlife extravaganza.

The label's autumn/winter 2025 runway show played host to their 30th year celebrations. “More than a runway, it’s an electrifying fusion of fashion, music, and pop culture,” the brand explained about the occasion in an official statement —and they weren’t exaggerating.

Of course, for such an iconic milestone, they needed an equally legendary presence. So who better to headline this high-octane spectacle than the ultimate supermodel herself? Enter: Naomi Campbell. “Naomi Campbell is the supermodel and cultural force in the fashion industry,” Dsquared2 declared. The industry icon practically defined the term 'walk' and has of course been ruling the runway since the late ‘80s, gracing magazine covers, breaking barriers, and turning every step she takes into headlines.

© WireImage Naomi Campbell graced the runway at Dsquared2's AW25 show

The show’s setting was a gritty, neon-lit, New York-inspired club scene, pulsing with energy. It kicked off with rap sensation Doechii emerging from an armored tank spilling over with dollar bills (because, why not?), setting the tone for a lineup that featured the who's who of runway royalty—Tyson Beckford, Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray and Alex Consani just to name a few.

Striding out of a New York warehouse stamped with 'Dsquared2 Bros Co,' Naomi shut down the catwalk in an ensemble that was equal parts dominatrix-chic and high-fashion rebellion. In true supermodel form, Naomi took two of the season’s major trends and made them her own: gothic leather and the recent over-the-knee boots revival.

© WireImage Naomi Campbell donned a black all-leather outfit from the label; known unapologetic and boundary-pushing style.

Draped in a structured black leather corset bodysuit, complete with lace-up detailing and sheer high-cut panels, she exuded power with every step. And those boots - towering, thigh-high, black leather stunners that demanded attention and cemented their status as the ultimate footwear of the season. Over-the-knee boots may be a perennial cold-weather staple, but this season, they’re bigger (and bolder) than ever. From Chloé’s ethereal pairings with chiffon to Gucci and Fendi’s sharp, tailored styling, the thigh-high footwear trend is back in full force.

Meanwhile, gothic fashion is having its own moment. Searches for ‘goth’ have surged 124% on Depop, with brands like Rick Owens, Dr. Martens, and Alexander McQueen seeing double-digit growth. Biker jackets? Up 25% since December. Platform boots? A whopping 37% rise. "As we enter a new apocalyptic era, there's simply no better time to be a goth," says style icon Tish Weinstock in her book How to Be a Goth: Notes on Undead Style, "Afteryears of lingering in the cultural wilderness, thanks to the increasingly dark times in which we now find ourselves, coupled with unprecedented live-streamed access to culture as it happens, goth has finally come crashing into the mainstream."

© @naomi Naomi held hands with her son while wearing a stunning white coat

Naomi’s leather-clad moment is clearly in sync with the fashion world’s current obsession: sleek, dark, and undeniably powerful. If you needed a sign to go full throttle on leather and thigh-high this season—consider it delivered.

This runway moment came just hours after she shared a rare photo with her son, a glimpse into her life beyond the catwalk. The image, posted to her Instagram Stories, showed Naomi walking hand-in-hand with her little one on an airport tarmac, exuding effortless winter glamour.