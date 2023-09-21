Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sofia Richie, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse: The best dressed on the front row of Milan Fashion Week SS24

The best dressed on the 'Front Row' of Milan Fashion Week so far

Sofia Richie, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse are giving us major autumn-winter fashion inspiration with their frow attire...

Milan Fashion Week: best dressed guests
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
It comes as no surprise that the fashion set is out in full force for the SS24 shows at Milan Fashion Week.

If we've learnt anything from their impeccable front row looks, it's that cigarette trousers are officially back, 'quiet luxury' minimalism isn't going anywhere for autumn-winter, and 'lemon girl' wasn't just a summer fling - yellow is officially a colour to watch right now. 

Take a look at the best dressed fashionistas on the front row...

Naomi Campbell

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Naomi Campbell attends the Fendi Spring Summer 2024 fashion show on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi)© Daniele Venturelli
Naomi Campbell

Naomi stunned in a peplum jacket with oversized lapels and draping off-the-shoulders. She paired it with a matching, gathered midi skirt and thigh-high chalk-hued sock boots.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse Suki Waterhouse at the Fendi Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD
Suki Waterhouse

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress combined modern and classic silhouettes in a grey tailored jacket with a zip pocket on the chest, tucked into a matching pleated maxi skirt. Ecru mules and a black textured bag finished off the look.

Kate Moss

Kate at the Fendi SS24 show© Daniele Venturelli
Kate Moss

Kate attended the Fendi show in a black maxi dress with a daring plunge v-neck and flattering ruching across the front. Proving that the 'lemon girl' trend wasn't just a summer phase, she paired it with a pastel yellow Baguette.

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo attends the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© Daniele Venturelli
Olivia Palermo

Olivia brought the cool-girl glam in the chicest teal suit with black buttons across the double-breasted blazer. Black court pumps and a burgundy rosette rounded off her look for the Max Mara front row.

Sofia Richie Grainge

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Sofia Richie is seen heading to The Prada show during Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
Sofia Richie

Global It-girl Sofia attended the Prada show and made 'business chic' a front-row worthy.  A bright red halterneck jumper perfectly pulled out the red tartan tones in her long-line grey coat. A pair of grey cigarette trousers and patent black slingbacks accompanied her mesmerising top-half.

Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson attend the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)© Arnold Jerocki
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson looked effortlessly chic in a grey slip dress with crochet detailing across the neckline. She paired it with black patent boots and the ultimate cool-girl accessory for 2023: sheer gloves.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the Fendi Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD
Cara Delevingne

Cara wore a beige halterneck jumper with an asymmetrical hem and a shiny grey maxi skirt. Her textured bob and heavy eyeliner gave her look a grungey-cool feel.

Anna Dello Russo

Anna Dello Russo attends the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© Daniele Venturelli
Anna Dello Russo

Anna made the case for dopamine dressing with accessories, pairing her gold satin ruched dress with neon yellow court pumps and a lilac handbag at the Max Mara show.

