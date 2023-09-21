The best dressed on the 'Front Row' of Milan Fashion Week so far

Sofia Richie, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse are giving us major autumn-winter fashion inspiration with their frow attire...

It comes as no surprise that the fashion set is out in full force for the SS24 shows at Milan Fashion Week.

If we've learnt anything from their impeccable front row looks, it's that cigarette trousers are officially back, 'quiet luxury' minimalism isn't going anywhere for autumn-winter, and 'lemon girl' wasn't just a summer fling - yellow is officially a colour to watch right now.

Take a look at the best dressed fashionistas on the front row...

Naomi Campbell © Daniele Venturelli Naomi Campbell Naomi stunned in a peplum jacket with oversized lapels and draping off-the-shoulders. She paired it with a matching, gathered midi skirt and thigh-high chalk-hued sock boots.

Suki Waterhouse © WWD Suki Waterhouse The Daisy Jones & The Six actress combined modern and classic silhouettes in a grey tailored jacket with a zip pocket on the chest, tucked into a matching pleated maxi skirt. Ecru mules and a black textured bag finished off the look.

Kate Moss © Daniele Venturelli Kate Moss Kate attended the Fendi show in a black maxi dress with a daring plunge v-neck and flattering ruching across the front. Proving that the 'lemon girl' trend wasn't just a summer phase, she paired it with a pastel yellow Baguette.

Olivia Palermo © Daniele Venturelli Olivia Palermo Olivia brought the cool-girl glam in the chicest teal suit with black buttons across the double-breasted blazer. Black court pumps and a burgundy rosette rounded off her look for the Max Mara front row.

Sofia Richie Grainge © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie Global It-girl Sofia attended the Prada show and made 'business chic' a front-row worthy. A bright red halterneck jumper perfectly pulled out the red tartan tones in her long-line grey coat. A pair of grey cigarette trousers and patent black slingbacks accompanied her mesmerising top-half.

Amy Jackson © Arnold Jerocki Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson Amy Jackson looked effortlessly chic in a grey slip dress with crochet detailing across the neckline. She paired it with black patent boots and the ultimate cool-girl accessory for 2023: sheer gloves.

Cara Delevingne © WWD Cara Delevingne Cara wore a beige halterneck jumper with an asymmetrical hem and a shiny grey maxi skirt. Her textured bob and heavy eyeliner gave her look a grungey-cool feel.