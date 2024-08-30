Naomi Campbell's corseted red mini dress is giving peak fairycore

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It appears that not even the supermodel elite are safe from the chokehold of Sabrina Carpenter and Bella Hadid’s ethereal fairycore flair.

Case in point? Modelling royalty Naomi Campbell, who just proved that even at 54-years-old, cute dresses in bold hues will always have a place in her luxury-fuelled wardrobe.

© Instagram/@naomi Naomi's red mini dress made a case for spicy style

Posting a series of dreamy images to her millions of Instagram followers on Thursday, Naomi celebrated the final days of summer in true high fashion style, sporting a lace adorned, frilly red dress with a V-neck line to soak up the sun rays.

Captioning the post: “Last of summer daze,” Naomi and her racy red mini dress, which might we add, resembles a striking resemblance to that emoji, had fans flocking to the comment section in awe. One commented: “Effortlessly gorgeous, beautiful angel” while another expressed what we were all thinking: “Your beauty is truly unmatched.”

The British-born model's ode to summer comes just weeks after she was spotted holidaying with her nearest and dearest in Ibiza, donning a watermelon pink strapless bandeau bikini set from what looks to be cult favourite brand Hunza G.

© Instagram/@naomi The model shared an addition B&W image of the corseted number

Naomi joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter, who have all been leading the fairycore charge. Just last week, Bella wore not one, but two vintage Dior gowns by John Galliano to celebrate her fragrance brand Orebella. Close friend Kendall then posted a throwback photo of her iconic angel Met Gala afterparty dress with the caption: “Didn’t know Icould miss a dress,” a statement which fashion lovers everywhere can agree with.

Although the autumn season officially starts tomorrow, fashion-following Brits can rest assured that the weather over the next week or so remains sunny. This means that it’s time to take your cherished fairycore dress out for a sun-soaked spin before having to pack it away for another year.