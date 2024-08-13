Naomi Campbell joins the itsy bitsy bikini club in bandeau number

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It seems like the whole of the fashion set is either on or returning from a sun-soaked holiday abroad. Many are making it obvious that they’re having the time of their lives, and for that, we are majorly envious.

Though we might not be on a luxury boat trip in Ibiza, the one saving grace from seeing our fashion icons on vacay is the influx of summer style inspo that comes with. The most recent A-list style mogul to join the holiday mode clan is none other than 54-year-old British supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

© Instagram / @naomi Once a supermodel, always a supermodel

Posting to her 15.9 million Instagram followers just yesterday, the London-born fashion veteran showed off her supermodel figure in an itsy bitsy strapless bandeau bikini with matching tie-up bottoms in watermelon pink.

Naomi proved her fashion status by styling her Ibiza boat holiday look with a set of dramatic wrap-around sunglasses, a raffia woven sun hat and a long gold pendant necklace.

© Instagram / @naomi Naomi and her film producer bestie Mohammed Al Turki pose for a snap

During her nautical Ibiza escape, Naomi appeared to tap cult favourite swimwear brand Hunza G, a celebrity-favourite British swimwear brand whose crinkle fabric bikinis and one-pieces steal the summer show year after year.

Earlier this year, H! Fashion sat down with the designer and founder behind the one-size-fits-all brand Georgiana Huddart, who told us that the idea behind Hunza G was to create: "incredible swimwear that was diverse and inclusive, but keep it very classic so we could serve a broad variety of women."

© Instagram / @rosiehw Rosie wears the brand on the regualr

Naomi joins the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitely, who actually helped to put the brand on the map in 2019 after posting a photo of herself in the iconic 'Domino Blush' swimsuit, plus Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski in the clan of Hunza huns.

There’s nothing we love more than when one of our favourite style icons dons an ensemble that is actually obtainable. So for those of you who are counting down the days until your next beachside escape, we suggest you add a crinkle bikini like Naomi’s to your cart, ASAP.