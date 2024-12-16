Bella Hadid surprises in statement coat and kitten heels

We never thought the day would come, but Bella Hadid has officially hung up her cowboy boots.
While it might only be a temporary shift, the Orebella founder shelved her signature Western aesthetic before attending her brand’s New York pop-up on Saturday.
Bella gracefully hit the streets of Manhattan in a pair of straight-leg jeans with a light wash, paired with a vibrant cherry red button-down cardigan, a longline ivory coat and a pair of matching red kitten heels with strappy detailing. A particularly brave footwear choice considering the East Coast chill.
The Saint Laurent muse wore her raven hair down loose in a thoroughly straightened style, accessorising with a pair of black oval reading glasses with a razor-thin 90s silhouette. An ‘Office Siren’ essential.
Bella beamed as she greeted fans at the event, posing outside the pop-up for all to see. A pair of large pearl earrings by Heaven Mayhem peeked out from beneath her inky tresses, injecting her casual yet polished aesthetic with a dash of timeless opulence.
The colourblock ensemble wasn't the only look debuted by the model over the weekend. On Saturday evening, Bella reverted to her boho-chic ways, effortlessly blending ethereal feminine cool with her signature vintage flair.
Stepping out in a hauntingly beautiful silky white midi dress featuring a corset-like bustier detail, the younger Hadid sister paid homage to the whimsical style of the 70s. She paired the bone-hued number with a textured longline cardigan complete with loose-flowing trim, adding a sense of hippie charm to the look.
The pièce de résistance materialised in the form of her tan-hued knee-high boots from Celine, featuring a neat point toe and gold belt style detailing across the front.
From nostalgic suede silhouettes to clear-cut cowgirl aesthetics, Bella rarely fails to impress with her thematic sense of style.