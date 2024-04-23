Emily Blunt's sheer shirt and white power suit is 2024's chicest red carpet look

So far in 2024, Emily Blunt is hands down winning our imaginary award for the most versatile red carpet agenda of the year.

To recap: she stole the show at the Oscars last month, perfected It-girl glamour in a sequinned cream gown from Schiaparelli's SS24 couture collection, which she paired with a lavish stack of Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond jewellery.

Two days later, the Oppenheimer actress and wife of The Office star John Krasinski flaunted her fashion prowess in a crop top and a pair of trainers on the 2024 SXSW conference red carpet.

Now the 41-year-old has worn yet another contrasting special occasion outfit, at a screening of her latest movie The Fall Guy starring Ryan Reynolds.

© Getty Emily stunned in a Dolce and Gabbana power suit with Malone Souliers shoes and a Tiffany & Co. brooch

Emily nailed fashion's current favourite white trend, wearing a tuxedo blazer with bold contrasting black lapels from Dolce & Gabbana, paired with matching cigarette trousers.

Though her power suit made enough of a statement on its own, she paired the look with a high neck, sheer blouse, giving her androgynous ensemble a more feminine and daring edge.

© Getty She stepped out with husband John Krasinski

A pair of black and rose gold heels from Malone Souliers and a dazzling 'Bird on a Rock' brooch from Tiffany & Co. amped up the glamour of her stellar look.

Granted, a blazer is an undeniable wardrobe staple that can be dressed up for special occasions, or worn to accompany a completely casual ensemble. But if you're looking for a silhouette that is on trend for 2024, "for many designers, the hourglass silhouette is the shape du jour," explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin. "At Prada's SS24 show, waists were cinched with svelte belts, styled alongside high-waisted paper bag shorts, and I'm personally still reeling from the calculated voluptuousness of Jason Wu's versions from last season."