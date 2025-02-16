Baftas 2025: see the complete winners list here

Welcome to the BAFTAs 2025, where we will be announcing the winners (and losers, sorry) in real-time throughout the glitz and glam ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The show, which is being sponsored by Official Jewellery and Watch Partner, Bvlgari, has some amazing movies and stars up for nominations tonight, with movies including Emilia Perez, Conclave, The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown being some of the most talked about, nominated films of the night. The stars are also out in force, with every from Selena Gomez to Pamela Anderson out in force for the special night.

So from the highly nominated Emilia Perez to the meme-happy Conclave, to one of the favourites, Anora, check out the full list of winners here - and check out the nominees here in the meantime…

Special Visual Effects Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

Dune Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe - WINNER

Gladiator II – Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

Wicked – Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

© BBC Children and Family Film Flow

Kensukes Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl - WINNER

The Wild Robot

© Getty Images for BAFTA Outstanding Debut by a Writer, Producer or Director Hoard – Luna Carmoon

Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt - WINNER

Monkey Man – Dev Patel

Santosh – Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay

Sister Midnight – Karan Kandhari

Original Screenplay Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg - WINNER

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Adapted Screenplay A Complete Unknown – James Mangold, Jay Cocks

Conclave – Peter Straughan - WINNER

Emilia Perez – Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Divine Eye Maclin, John Divine G Whitfield