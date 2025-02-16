Baftas 2025: see the complete winners list here

Welcome to the BAFTAs 2025, where we will be announcing the winners (and losers, sorry) in real-time throughout the glitz and glam ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.
The show, which is being sponsored by Official Jewellery and Watch Partner, Bvlgari, has some amazing movies and stars up for nominations tonight, with movies including Emilia Perez, Conclave, The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown being some of the most talked about, nominated films of the night. The stars are also out in force, with every from Selena Gomez to Pamela Anderson out in force for the special night.
So from the highly nominated Emilia Perez to the meme-happy Conclave, to one of the favourites, Anora, check out the full list of winners here - and check out the nominees here in the meantime…
Special Visual Effects
Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs Dune Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe - WINNER Gladiator II – Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz Wicked – Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
Children and Family Film
Flow Kensukes Kingdom Wallace and Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl - WINNER The Wild Robot
Outstanding Debut by a Writer, Producer or Director
Hoard – Luna Carmoon Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt - WINNER Monkey Man – Dev Patel Santosh – Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay Sister Midnight – Karan Kandhari
Original Screenplay
Anora – Sean Baker The Brutalist – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg - WINNER The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown – James Mangold, Jay Cocks Conclave – Peter Straughan - WINNER Emilia Perez – Jacques Audiard Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes Sing Sing – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Divine Eye Maclin, John Divine G Whitfield
Animated Film
Flow Inside Out 2 Wallace and Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl - WINNER The Wild Robot
