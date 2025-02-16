Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Baftas 2025: see the complete winners list here
Zoe Saldana, Mikey Madison and Demi Moore at the BAFTAs collage© BAFTA via Getty Images

Welcome to the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Welcome to the BAFTAs 2025, where we will be announcing the winners (and losers, sorry) in real-time throughout the glitz and glam ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall. 

The show, which is being sponsored by Official Jewellery and Watch Partner, Bvlgari, has some amazing movies and stars up for nominations tonight, with movies including Emilia Perez, Conclave, The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown being some of the most talked about, nominated films of the night. The stars are also out in force, with every from Selena Gomez to Pamela Anderson out in force for the special night. 

So from the highly nominated Emilia Perez to the meme-happy Conclave, to one of the favourites, Anora, check out the full list of winners here - and check out the nominees here in the meantime… 

Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part Two

Special Visual Effects

Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
Dune Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe - WINNER 
Gladiator II – Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
Wicked – Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is coming on Christmas day© BBC

Children and Family Film

Flow
Kensukes Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl - WINNER
The Wild Robot

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana present the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer to Rich Peppiatt for 'Kneecap' © Getty Images for BAFTA

Outstanding Debut by a Writer, Producer or Director

Hoard – Luna Carmoon
Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt - WINNER
Monkey Man – Dev Patel
Santosh – Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay
Sister Midnight – Karan Kandhari

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain

Original Screenplay

Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh
A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg - WINNER
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Conclave

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold, Jay Cocks
Conclave – Peter Straughan - WINNER
Emilia Perez – Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Divine Eye Maclin, John Divine G Whitfield

wallace and gromit

Animated Film

Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl - WINNER
The Wild Robot

