Kiera Knightly's stunning ball gown says peplum accents are back for good

It’s been a big month for opulent occasionware, with both the SAG and Oscars calling on the world's most notable names and their stylist to create statement red carpet looks.

Just when you thought you could come up for air from all the head-turning gilded glamour, Paris Fashion Week commenced on Tuesday night with a luxurious, lavish dinner at the iconic Louvre Museum.

Of course, the fashion set were out in full force for the evening, all dressing to impress in a plethora of head-turning ensembles. One famed face in particular who made it her prerogative to bring back a classic style trend and remind us just how chic the silhouette really is was Black Doves actress Keira Knightley.

© Getty Images The British actress looked elegant and chic in her couture gown

Global brand ambassador and longtime friend of the Chanel house called on the brand's couturier for the after dark dinner soirée, pulling a dreamy strapless gown from the FW24 Couture collection.

The dress in question radiated eclectic elegance and featured a structured embellished bodice, tulle overlaid skirt and a voluminous tutu-esque peplum feature.

© Getty Images The 39-year-old styled her gown with a messy bob hairstyle and fresh face of makeup

Peplum hems have been a timeless classic in the fashion sphere, skyrocketing into popularity back in the 1940s when Christian Dior launched his iconic 'New Look' collection. The dramatic silhouette continued to reign supreme throughout the 1980s, playing a large role in a trend referred to as ‘80s does 40s.’

The traditional Greek style is an elegant option which effortlessly accents the waist and creates a focal point for any outfit.

Just like how capri pants and midi-length hemlines have made their mark on the current style sphere, peplum hems are set to be up next.

© FilmMagic Ariana wore the exagerated peplum style on the red carpet

To attend the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night, Wicked star Ariana Grande made a strong case for the exaggerated waist detail, wearing a blush pink sculptural Schiaparelli SS25 Couture option.

Other It-Girls have joined Keira and Ariana on the resurgence quest, Selena Gomez sporting a sequin option to attend the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and Princess Kate while on holiday with Prince William back in 2022.

With spring and summer weather finally on the horizon, the hunt for a warmer weather wardrobe commences and if you’re wanting to be bang on trend, a peplum style will assure you of just that.