Selena Gomez singlehandedly just revived the peplum trend for winter at Toronto Film Festival

Oh Selena, we just cannot get enough of you right now.

As we step further into the autumn/winter months, we're turning to our favourite fashionistas for some early-season sartorial inspiration - and Selena Gomez is currently at the top of our Pinterest boards.

The actress, singer, and beauty entrepreneur (who this week was officially listed as a billionaire thanks to her industry-admired brand, Rare Beauty), has been wearing a slew of unequivocally chic outfits during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

There is one particular aesthetic at the top of her Canadian wardrobe: less is more elegance, and in her latest look, she revived the 'cheugy' peplum silhouette, putting the chicest spin on the trend for the cold weather season.

© Getty Selena Gomez stunned in Rodarte at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Selena attended the Emilia Perez premiere oozing classic red carpet glamour in a black maxi dress from Rodarte, featuring a fitted statement corsage at the chest, spaghetti halterneck straps and a flattering scoop neckline.

Offsetting the figure-sculpting silhouette was a fluid peplum accent at the hips, further creating a flattering, feminine shape.

© Getty She has revived the peplum trend for AW24

Though the word 'peplum' might immediately throw you into fashion PTSD, fear not. "If you lived through the 2010s, the resurgence of the peplum may be coolly received. And honestly? We hear you," H! Fashion's Tania Leslau said of the style's appearance during the spring/summer 2024 fashion shows, "But thankfully, modern hip accentuation – steeped with fluidity – is truly worlds apart from the horrors of the previous decade. Look to Prabal Gurung, Alexander McQueen and Ulla Johnson for help when attempting to style the sculpted silhouette."

Selena's delicate and subtle black tie take on the trend is the ultimate autumn/winter wardrobe look. Her bouncy, old Hollywood glamour-esque curls and a statement red lip perfectly accompanied her elegant dress.

If an ultra-chic black dress is on your party wishlist, the Only Murders In The Building actress has you covered, from textural feathers to classic LBDs with a twist.