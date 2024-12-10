Keira Knightly velvet bloomers and knee-high boots are 'piratecore' perfection

It may have been nearly eight years since the last Pirates of The Caribbean film came swashbuckling onto our screens, but Keira Knightly isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Elizabteh Swan just yet. Or at least her character’s iconic style.

On Monday, the British actress sat down with Mara Webster, co-founder of the In Creative Company podcast, for a chat about her onscreen endeavour Black Doves in New York City.

For the occasion, hosted at the Crosby Hotel, Keira harkened back to the Noughties, opting for an outfit Ms Swan would be oh-so proud of.

© Getty The actress championed Victoriana elegance in velvet

The 39-year-old slipped into a black velvet set, featuring knee-length bloomer shorts and a matching cropped jacket with a collarless design and scalloped trims. The co-ord was coolly layered over a high neck blouse in dove white, complete with forty ruffle detailing across the neckline and cuffs. The bed jacket-style piece further showcased intricate lace-up detailing and a semi-sheer texture, exuding romantic Victoriana style.

A pair of heeled knee-high leather boots in an ever-popular shade of patent burgundy completed the actress’ vintage attire, which fused pirate dress codes with gothic silhouettes.

© Getty Keira completed her look with on-trend burgundy boots

Keira wore her hair down loose in a straightened bob style and opted for a radiant makeup blend to accentuate her modelsque facial features.

The Chanel muse prefers to stay out of the limelight, but her low-key persona hasn’t stopped her from partnering up with some of the best brands in showbiz. In addition to serving as a longtime ambassador for Chanel, embodying the brand’s classic yet modern aesthetic in campaigns for fragrances like Coco Mademoiselle and Coco Crush jewellery, Keira’s red-carpet appearances often feature collaborations with designers such as Valentino, Erdem, and Elie Saab.

The star once again showed her support for Chanel earlier this month, sporting a couture sequinned look courtesy of the house for the Black Doves premiere at the BFI on London's Southbank. A long, leather buttoned coat layered on top of a sheer lace skirt was her red carpet regalia of choice for the star-studded bash.