David Beckham's crochet tie proves he's the ultimate fashion icon

David Beckham has been in the fashion game for a long time, and his latest look just proves he’s still playing at peak performance.

Spotted leaving his hotel ahead of his wife's eponymous Victoria Beckham show during Paris Fashion Week, the football legend-turned-style deity reminded us all that when it comes to tailoring, he simply does not miss.

Dressed in an impeccably cut navy suit - sharp enough to slice through a crusty baguette - Beckham kept things classic but elevated. The rich navy tone exuded timeless sophistication, while the precise tailoring nipped in all the right places. Underneath, he paired it with a blue-and-white striped dress shirt, crisp enough to make even the most devoted streetwear enthusiasts reconsider their baggy cargos.

But the real MVP? That crochet tie. While most men default to a standard silk tie for formal occasions, Beckham swerved in a textured grey knit tie, proving once again that he’s ahead of the curve. “Old-school dapper meets new-age cool,” is a balance that only a select few can master, and David is firmly in that illustrious squad.

© GC Images David Beckham was seen leaving his hotel ahead of the Victoria Beckham show

The knit tie has been a style renegade-favourite since the turn of the century. "The ‘20s saw a great boom in knitting and knitwear. Spurred on in some measure by the push to knit for the troops during the First World War, people could not get enough of it when the Jazz Age rolled around. Sweaters, formerly only worn by children and athletic types, made their way into everyday dress. Jumpers, socks, accessories—even swimsuits were knitted. Fair Isles became so popular at the time that they’re still occasionally called ‘jazz jumpers’. It seems natural that the knit tie would follow," explains menswear writer Theo Coetzee of Habilitate.

"A modern age called for a new way of dressing… country - and sports clothing became part of conventional dress, and 'spivvy' footwear like spectator shoes became all the rage. Knit ties proved the ideal match for this growing trend toward informality."

Since that time, knit ties have fallen in and out of favour. But leave it to Beckham to bring them back in style. The crochet tie isn’t just a fun nod to the past; it’s a flex in modern menswear, offering texture, dimension, and just the right amount of sophistication, without trying too hard. Paired with a sleek suit, it’s proof that even small details can make a big statement.

© GC Images The fashion icon was seen rocking a knit tie in the French capitol

Finishing the look, Beckham rocked a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses and perfectly styled hair (that somehow always looks both effortless and intentional.) On his feet - he donned just the right amount of contrast to keep things interesting - a pair of brown brogue-style dress shoes.

Beckham continues to school us all in the art of dressing well. His embrace of the crochet tie is a reminder that menswear doesn’t have to be boring. It’s all about leaning into textures, playing with details, and above all, wearing everything with confidence.

If Beckham’s doing it, chances are, you’ll be seeing it everywhere soon. Time to dig out that knit tie you didn’t know you needed.