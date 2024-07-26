Emma Corrin just proved Rita Ora's daring leather LBD look is a major trend this season

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emma Corrin's East London cool person-approved 'tour'drobe is a major mood right now. From 'fits from Nina Ricci by Harris Reed to CSM graduate Joshua Ewusie, it's edgy, daring and utterly swoon-worthy.

As H Fashion's Tania Leslau accurately explained: "One could go as far as to suggest the star is as much an actor as a fashion muse. With trusty stylist Harry Lambert at their beck and call, whom they share with Harry Styles and Josh O’Connor, the My Policeman protagonist has executed each and every look to the best of their ability."

© Getty Emma attended the event with film director Shawn Levy and co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

In their latest look, Emma took the classic LBD and spun it on its head, wearing a leather panelled piece from Hodakova's FW24 RTW collection, proving that rebellious little black dresses are the 2024 micro trend that nobody expected.

The dress, which they wore to Marvel Studios 'the ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life', was paired with sheer tights and pointed court heels with a statement buckle.

© Getty Their look was from Hodakova's FW24 collection

Emma's LBD was reminiscent of a piece fellow eccentric dressing muse Rita Ora wore in Italy week. To promote her new single Ask & You Shall Recieve, Rita appeared on a radio channel Rome wearing a strapless leather mini dress that gave the illusion of a midi skirt that was pulled just slightly too high up, featuring a button at the décolletage and imitation pockets. Along the hem, contrasting silver zips gave it a daring, rebellious edge.

Though leather isn't the first material that springs to mind for the summer seasons, it was a prominent choice for designers on the SS24 runways including at Celine, Prada and Gucci.

As excited as we are that Deadpool & Wolverine is now in cinemas, we'll be sad for Emma's iconic promotional wardrobe to come to an end...