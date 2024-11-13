Anne Hathaway celebrates her birthday in two chic matching pyjama sets

It’s safe to say that 42 has never looked better than it does on Anne Hathaway.

To mark her birthday occasion on Tuesday, the award-winning actress shared a wholesome compilation video to her Instagram account, giving fans a sneak peek into her at-home life and favoured off-duty outfit ensembles.

The video starts with a sleepy Anne in bed, sporting a set of ultra-chic Christmas-approved red matching pyjamas with white trim. The stylised video then launches into a series of throwback videos of her posing at various red carpet premieres, laughing on a couch with Drew Barrymore, dancing at concerts and meeting David Beckham. - a look back at all the momentous milestones throughout 2024 before she turned another year older.

The final clip of the video showed Anne once again in a set of chic matching pyjamas, getting ready for the day in her bathroom before waving goodbye to the camera with a big smile.

Captioning the post: “To every mindful, demure person here (all of you of course): thank you for the gift that was 41!!!! And to everyone who has ever shown me grace: thank you so much for the help and space to grow. Hope to see you on a dance floor soon!” The Devil Wears Prada actress expressed just how grateful she is to have the privilege to age whilst simultaneously proving that she’s just like us when it comes to at-home comforts.

© @nicolapeltzbeckham Nicola and Brookyln Peltz Beckham are major matching PJ stans © Raymond Hall Gigi often wears PJs out and about

As the weather begins to get colder and colder by the minute, cosy co-ords become all the more enticing. Every year stylish sets like Anne’s become a go-to staple for the fashion set, donned on multiple occasions by the likes of Nicola Peltz Beckham, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

If there’s one thing we’re going to take away from Anne’s birthday post, it's that stylish PJs needn't be confined to your bedroom, instead, they deserve proper appreciation in the light of day.