Anne Hathaway's mini skirt and knee-high boots combo is a date night dream

Digital Cover fashion-trends© Daniel Zuchnik



The Devil Wears Prada actress proved just how stylish a set of knee-high boots can be, styling a pair for date night with her husband Adam Shulman

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway has a long list of reputable accolades, but her latest style-fuelled agenda is the one we’re most impressed with. 

Just days after she was spotted out and about trick or treating as Star Wars' Princess Leia, The Devil Wears Prada actress reverted back to her cool-girl style agenda, pairing a set of chunky knee-high boots with a leather cuffed blazer. 

Anne Hathaway is seen in SoHo on November 01, 2024 in New York City wearing black knee-high boots and a black blazer look© Aeon
Anne opted for an all-black look for date night with her husband

Keeping things autumn/winter 2024 appropriate, the award-winning actress layered a boxy blazer of a pleated mini skirt and a knitted long sleeve to create a cosy yet chic combo. 

To complete the stylish ensemble, Anne added a set of lace-up knee-high boots, a black padded Kurt Geiger handbag and a set of orange-tinted oversized aviator sunglasses. 

Anne Hathaway is seen in SoHo on November 01, 2024 in New York City wearing a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses© Aeon
Anne is never not seen without a pair of striking sunglasses

She left her long brunette locks out in a subtle side-parted style to wander the New York streets, likely en route to a date night dinner with her husband of twelve years, Adam Shulman.

Boots in all forms will forever be the unofficial It-accessory for autumn/winter, beloved by fashion aficionados across the globe. Shivani Dhillon, founder of Wardrobe Couture told H! Fashion that biker-style boots are only set to be more popular throughout the soggy season, describing the style as “a mix of quirky and tough and you’ll be able to wear them forever.”

Anne Hathaway is seen in SoHo on November 01, 2024 in New York City wearing knee-high boots and a mini skirt© TheStewartofNY
Chunky boots are set to be everywhere this season

Anne’s knee-high, lace-up options are the perfect mix of edge and elegance and can be worn on repeat all season long with dresses, jeans and, as so perfectly proved by the actress herself, with mini skirts. 

The Golden Globe winner has been a constant fashion inspiration since she first graced the silver screen back in 2001 as Mia Thermopolis alongside Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries, constantly seen sporting a range of gilded gowns to opulent events and red carpet occasions. 

When she’s not on official Hollywood royalty business, she is often seen out and about in a selection of casual-cool looks, all complete with a pair of statement sunglasses. In a recent “What's in my bag” Instagram video, Anne told fans that she always carries a pair of indoor and outdoor sunglasses to ensure she’s equipped for all occasions. 

If you’re struggling for an autumnal outfit that’s both chic and cosy, might we suggest you take style cues from Anne and her recent look?

