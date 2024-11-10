Anne Hathaway's go-to weekend outfit is peak chic

Over the last few weeks Anne Hathaway has been serving up a slew of high fashion looks and her most recent ensemble is perfect for the autumn season.

Sharing a GRWM video to her 35.4m followers on Friday, the famed face proved that she learnt a thing or two about dressing herself whilst on set for The Devil Wears Prada all those years ago.

With Taylor Swift's So Long, London song playing in the background, Anne gave fans an in-depth look into how she puts together a casual yet overly chic weekend look.

Starting off with a pair of plaid tailored trousers and a graphic tee adorned with a retro pop-art print that reads "I need something that is more than coffee but less than cocaine" T-shirt, Anne kept her base layers effortless and obtainable.

For an added layer of warmth she decided on a cropped dark wash denim jacket.

To tie the whole look together the 41-year-old Hollywood heavyweight went all out on the accessory front, opting for a ruby red heart-shaped cross-body bag from Alaïa, a set of black cowboy boots, her beloved oversized aviator sunglasses and a selection of gold-toned diamond earrings.

Captioning the video “x mood x” Anne showed off the outfit in a clip at the end of the video before pulling a peace sign and adding overlaying text that said, "stay safe, friends."

© Aeon Anne opted for an all-black look for date night with her husband

When she’s not attending opulent red-carpet events or wearing fancy frocks to premieres, Anne usually dresses herself for off-duty occasions. Just last week she was spotted out and about en route to a date night dinner in a pair of lace-up knee-high boots, a mini skirt and an oversized blazer combo. Just days before that she got into the spooky season spirit, dressing up as Star Wars’ Princess Leia to go trick or treating in NYC with her husband Adam Shulman.

All in all, it's safe to say that Anne Hathaway has secured herself a top spot on the sartorial style leaderboard, joining the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora and Hailey Bieber.