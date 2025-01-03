Millie Bobby Brown shows off tattoos in latest glamourpuss look

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of stepping out in the timeless little black dress. It’s one of those ultimate staples that every woman owns in her wardrobe and wears for an effortlessly sexy but sophisticated look.

Millie Bobby Brown knows this all too well. On Thursday, 20-year-old Stranger Things actress and entrepreneur posted a selfie on her story to her 63.4m Instagram followers wearing a chic Staud LBD number.

© @milliebobbybrown The star posed in an elegant gown with a molten silver neckline

Featuring a satin finish and halterneck, the contrasting molten silver neckline of the piece added that finishing touch to the dress to give it a focal point. Breaking up the black of her classic LBD, Millie styled it with a pair of pastel hued earrings and some simple stacking earrings further up her ear.

The Californian-label is best known for their cult handbags and retro-inspired womenswear. Creating vintage-inspired styles, they don’t focus on trends, which makes their pieces cult wardrobe staples and wearable season after season.

© @anniesibiza Millie has several tattoos

One thing that did catch our attention was a tattoo at the top of her right arm in the form of a cowboy hat with a cute little heart in the centre. While she hasn’t revealed its meaning, if there even is one, we can’t help but admire it.

No stranger to tattoos, Millie favours the more dainty, fine-line smaller styles. Her most notable is her ‘011’ on her wrist, an ode to her Stranger Things character, Eleven. In a previous interview with ‘Wired’, she did state she has seven tattoos, however we’re only yet to see five of them.

On her ribcage she has ‘Ruth’, a tribute to her late grandmother, as well as a butterfly on her hip, a tiny heart on her collarbone and a bouquet of roses on her lower back. We’re yet to see the other two, but we imagine they follow the similar style she favours of small and dainty. Hence, we sit in anticipation of new ones to come...