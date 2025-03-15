Eva Longoria stuns in dazzling sheer dress as she celebrates milestone birthday – see photos

Eva Longoria pulled out all the stops to celebrate her milestone birthday.

On Friday 14 March, the Desperate Housewives star wore a breathtaking, shimmering gown while celebrating her big night in Miami, embracing full-on glamour for the occasion. The dress, a dazzling floor-length number, was adorned with intricate embellishments that sparkled under the lights, creating a mesmerising effect. A sheer overlay finish added a risqué touch to her look.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria dazzles in sparkling sheer grown for her birthday

It also featured a structured bodice that accentuated her figure, while the delicate beading and sequin detailing added an extra touch of elegance. The thigh-high slit subtly revealed a hint of skin, striking the perfect balance between sultry and sophisticated.

When it came to hair, her go-to hairstylist, Ken Paves, opted for voluminous, loose waves that framed her face beautifully, exuding effortless sophistication. The deep caramel tones in her hair added warmth, enhancing her sun-kissed complexion. This soft, romantic hairstyle added a playful touch to her look.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria poses with her friends at her star-studded birthday bash

Last month, Eva debuted lightened locks for spring which was coined, 'rich girl hair.' Her strands were dyed to a warm, dimensional brunette with subtle caramel and honey highlights. The golden hues were blended seamlessly which added depth and movement, enhancing the natural warmth of her brunette base. This shade is the lightest shade of brown we've ever seen on the actress and it has brought out her radiant features.

For makeup, the actress went for a radiant, bronzed look that highlighted her natural features. Celebrity makeup artist, Elan Bongiorno, ensured her complexion looked flawlessly dewy, with a luminous base that enhanced her glow. A subtle contour and warm blush sculpted her cheekbones, while her signature smoky eye added depth and drama to the look.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria's new layered, highlighted cut is a spring staple

The blend of soft browns and shimmering champagne shades on her eyelids worked harmoniously with her gown, tying the entire ensemble together. Her lashes were voluminous and fluttery, drawing attention to her deep brown eyes, while her brows were perfectly shaped and filled for a defined finish.

To complete the look, Eva wore a nude, glossy lip, which kept the focus on her eyes and complemented the golden tones of her outfit. The overall effect was effortlessly chic, proving that timeless beauty never goes out of style.

Her birthday was a star-studded event with appearances from basketball player Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, and a performance by singer-songwriter, Becky G.

© @evalongoria Eva poses with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Eva's birthday look was the epitome of refined glamour - sophisticated, radiant, and undeniably eye-catching.