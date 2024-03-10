Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2024: Laverne Cox, Vanessa Hudgens & Julianne Hough
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2024

Discover which celebrities are turning heads at this year's Oscars...

Updated 6 minutes ago
The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2024
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Share this:

For decades the Academy Awards has been known as the most anticipated night on the Hollywood calendar, celebrating the best of the best both on and behind the scenes of the silver screen. 

This year marks the event's 96th anniversary and with nominees such as Emma Stone, America Ferrera and Emily Blunt set to win big, we’re in for a night of serious celebration. 

Expect to see the world's most famed faces donning their most decadent red carpet ensembles, bold enough to match their star-studded status. 

Stay tuned as we bring you all the glitz and glam, straight from the 96th Academy Awards red carpet...

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a crystal tiered gown© Mike Coppola

Gabrielle Union-Wade chose the most jaw-dropping fully crystal embossed two-tiered gown from Carolina Herrera and paired it with Tiffany & Co. jewellery for the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a black gown and diamond jewellery © Marleen Moise

German actress Sandra Hüller donned a custom Schiaparelli fitted black gown with artistic off-the-shoulder sleeve accents. The glamourous ensemble was tied together with a sparkling diamond keyhole-shaped broach and a Cartier choker necklace.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards© DAVID SWANSON

Eva Longoria exuded quiet luxury in an accentuated off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph couture gown, a glistening Boucheron diamond necklace and a pair of matching earrings.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a black gown© Marleen Moise

Jamie Lee Curtis kept things simple and elegant in a fitted long-sleeve black dress and accessorised with a bold gold and silver cuff bracelet.

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards © John Shearer

Liza Koshy turned heads in a deep red gilded gown complete with rose-shaped arm detailing.

Julianne Hough

ulianne Hough attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards© Mike Coppola

Julianne Hough decided on a voluminous white gown with eye-catching silver and gold bust detailing from Alexandre Vauthier.

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a yellow gown© Mike Coppola

Brittany Snow made a statement in a vibrant yellow custom Mônot gown, a twinkling diamond choker necklace from Pomellato and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a black gown© Kevin Mazur

Vanessa Hudgens made a statement in a tight-fitting all-black Vera Wang Couture gown and decadent diamond jewellery from Chopard.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a pink gown© John Shearer

Amelia Dimoldenberg, also known as Chicken Shop Girl stunned in a blush pink v-neck Gucci gown and swooping side part hairstyle.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a gold and black gown© Mike Coppola

Laverne Cox chose to don a gold bodice gown with a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging black voluminous skirt from Mugler's FW86 RTW collection.

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a gold stain gown© Kevin Mazur

Zuri Hall stunned in an all-gold Rony Abou Hamdan Couture gown adorned with intricate rose detailing, Le Vian jewellery and a sleek bob hairstyle.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more