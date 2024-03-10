The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2024

For decades the Academy Awards has been known as the most anticipated night on the Hollywood calendar, celebrating the best of the best both on and behind the scenes of the silver screen.
This year marks the event's 96th anniversary and with nominees such as Emma Stone, America Ferrera and Emily Blunt set to win big, we’re in for a night of serious celebration.
You may also like
Expect to see the world's most famed faces donning their most decadent red carpet ensembles, bold enough to match their star-studded status.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the glitz and glam, straight from the 96th Academy Awards red carpet...
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Gabrielle Union-Wade chose the most jaw-dropping fully crystal embossed two-tiered gown from Carolina Herrera and paired it with Tiffany & Co. jewellery for the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
Sandra Hüller
German actress Sandra Hüller donned a custom Schiaparelli fitted black gown with artistic off-the-shoulder sleeve accents. The glamourous ensemble was tied together with a sparkling diamond keyhole-shaped broach and a Cartier choker necklace.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria exuded quiet luxury in an accentuated off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph couture gown, a glistening Boucheron diamond necklace and a pair of matching earrings.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis kept things simple and elegant in a fitted long-sleeve black dress and accessorised with a bold gold and silver cuff bracelet.
Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy turned heads in a deep red gilded gown complete with rose-shaped arm detailing.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough decided on a voluminous white gown with eye-catching silver and gold bust detailing from Alexandre Vauthier.
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow made a statement in a vibrant yellow custom Mônot gown, a twinkling diamond choker necklace from Pomellato and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens made a statement in a tight-fitting all-black Vera Wang Couture gown and decadent diamond jewellery from Chopard.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Amelia Dimoldenberg, also known as Chicken Shop Girl stunned in a blush pink v-neck Gucci gown and swooping side part hairstyle.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox chose to don a gold bodice gown with a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging black voluminous skirt from Mugler's FW86 RTW collection.
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall stunned in an all-gold Rony Abou Hamdan Couture gown adorned with intricate rose detailing, Le Vian jewellery and a sleek bob hairstyle.