The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2024

For decades the Academy Awards has been known as the most anticipated night on the Hollywood calendar, celebrating the best of the best both on and behind the scenes of the silver screen.

This year marks the event's 96th anniversary and with nominees such as Emma Stone, America Ferrera and Emily Blunt set to win big, we’re in for a night of serious celebration.

Expect to see the world's most famed faces donning their most decadent red carpet ensembles, bold enough to match their star-studded status.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the glitz and glam, straight from the 96th Academy Awards red carpet...

Gabrielle Union-Wade © Mike Coppola Gabrielle Union-Wade chose the most jaw-dropping fully crystal embossed two-tiered gown from Carolina Herrera and paired it with Tiffany & Co. jewellery for the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Sandra Hüller © Marleen Moise German actress Sandra Hüller donned a custom Schiaparelli fitted black gown with artistic off-the-shoulder sleeve accents. The glamourous ensemble was tied together with a sparkling diamond keyhole-shaped broach and a Cartier choker necklace.

Eva Longoria © DAVID SWANSON Eva Longoria exuded quiet luxury in an accentuated off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph couture gown, a glistening Boucheron diamond necklace and a pair of matching earrings.

Jamie Lee Curtis © Marleen Moise Jamie Lee Curtis kept things simple and elegant in a fitted long-sleeve black dress and accessorised with a bold gold and silver cuff bracelet.



Liza Koshy © John Shearer Liza Koshy turned heads in a deep red gilded gown complete with rose-shaped arm detailing.



Julianne Hough © Mike Coppola Julianne Hough decided on a voluminous white gown with eye-catching silver and gold bust detailing from Alexandre Vauthier.

Brittany Snow © Mike Coppola Brittany Snow made a statement in a vibrant yellow custom Mônot gown, a twinkling diamond choker necklace from Pomellato and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Vanessa Hudgens © Kevin Mazur Vanessa Hudgens made a statement in a tight-fitting all-black Vera Wang Couture gown and decadent diamond jewellery from Chopard.



Amelia Dimoldenberg © John Shearer Amelia Dimoldenberg, also known as Chicken Shop Girl stunned in a blush pink v-neck Gucci gown and swooping side part hairstyle.



Laverne Cox © Mike Coppola Laverne Cox chose to don a gold bodice gown with a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging black voluminous skirt from Mugler's FW86 RTW collection.

