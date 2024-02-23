Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The most glamorous SAG Award gowns of all time

From Zendaya to Margot Robbie and JLo, these SAG Award red carpet gowns are some of the best to ever don the red carpet...

2 minutes ago
SAG Award best dressed celebs of all time
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
The Screen Actors Guild Awards has been feeding our fashion needs since its inception back in 1995, with some of Hollywood's most notable names donning history-making ensembles on both the red carpet and at illustrious after-parties. 

From Margot Robbie's 2018 feather Miu Miu gown to Angelina Jolie in 1995, we take a look back at the most glamorous gowns to ever walk the SAG Awards red carpet. 

Zendaya, 2023

Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink rose adorned gown© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Queen Z stole the show as per usual in her blush pink rose gown for the 2023 awards. 

Amanda Seyfried, 2023

Amanda Seyfried attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a green mini dress© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Amanda Seyfried donned the cutest green satin mini dress adorned with a thick train to last year's awards.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020

Jennifer Lopez wears a strapless black gown to attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards© Variety

JLo stunned on the red carpet back in 2020, donning an all-black off-the-shoulder velvet gown. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2020

Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a bright pink gown with orange bodice© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Cynthia Erivo looked incredible in her pink and red gown by Schiaparelli at the 2020 ceremony.

Lady Gaga, 2019

Lady Gaga wears a Dior gown to the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards© Variety

Lady Gaga never fails to make a statement. She certainly did at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a Dior Haute Couture gown with a dramatic slit and full skirt.

Margot Robbie, 2018

Margot Robbie arrives at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a feather Miu Miu gown© Dan MacMedan

Margot Robbie looked divine in her exquisite blush-coloured Miu Miu gown.

Kristen Bell, 2018

Kristen Bell wore a plunging neckline black gown to attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards© WWD

Kristen Bell added some drama to the 2018 ceremony in her incredible black gown from Yanina Couture.

Nicole Kidman, 2017

Nicole Kidman wears a glittery Gucci green gown to the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards© WWD

All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when she stepped out to the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a magical emerald green Gucci dress with peacock-inspired detail on the shoulders.

Janelle Monae, 2017

Janelle Monae attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black and white gown© Variety

Janelle Monae always makes a style statement. She did in black and white with her Chanel dress and floral updo.

Laverne Cox, 2016

Laverne Cox at the The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a burgundy one shoulder gown© Variety

Laverne Cox was a knockout in a draped maroon dress by Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Emma Stone, 2015

Emma Stone attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a Dior black dress© Amy Graves

Emma Stone jazzed up her Dior tuxedo-style dress with a sheer skirt with an extended train.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a blue tones gown© Dan MacMedan

Lupita Nyong'o uplifted the red carpet with her turquoise Gucci gown with a floral embellished neckline.

Amy Adams, 2014

Amy Adams arrives at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in an electric blue gown with shoulder cut outs© Dan MacMedan

Amy Adams recalled the glamour of Old Hollywood while looking thoroughly modern at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a cobalt blue Antonio Berardi gown.

Nina Dobrev, 2013

ctress Nina Dobrev arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a vibrant pink gown© Gregg DeGuire

At the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Nina Dobrev injected a simple silhouette with plenty of drama thanks to the electric pink colour palette and slits at the waist. The frock was designed by Elie Saab.

Viola Davis, 2012

Viola Davis arrives at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a gold and white gown© JOE KLAMAR

The actress's Grecian-style white gown with gold embellishment looked amazing on her.

Mila Kunis, 2011

Mila Kunis at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a red floaty gown© Jay L. Clendenin

In a printed Alexander McQueen gown, Mila Kunis put on a fiery display at the 2011 SAG Awards.

Kate Hudson, 2010

Kate Hudson arrives at The 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a white long gown© Gregg DeGuire

Kate Hudson's long-sleeved Emilio Pucci gown had a surprise on the reverse thanks to a completely open back! The juxtaposition between the reserved front was striking.

Cate Blanchett, 2008

Actress Cate Blanchett arrives at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild awards © Vince Bucci

A pregnant Cate Blanchett captivated onlookers on the red carpet in her floral Balenciaga strapless gown and green earrings.

Marion Cotillard, 2008

Marion Cotillard arrives at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild awards© Vince Bucci

The French actress charmed at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pleated Nina Ricci dress.

Jennifer Hudson, 2007

Actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 13th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a burgundy gown© Frank Trapper

Jennifer Hudson lit up the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in her curve-hugging, embellished gown.

Thandie Newton, 2006

Thandie Newton during 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a champagne toned gown© Jon Kopaloff

At the 2006 SAG Awards, Thandie Newton had a princess moment in a champagne-colored dress.

Eva Longoria, 2005

Eva Longoria attends the 11th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles wearing a purple strapless gown© Fairchild Archive

The Desperate Housewives actress's deep purple dress had an unexpected shot of multicoloured embroidery.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2004

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a gold gown© Frank Trapper

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked gorgeous in gold at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jennifer Aniston, 2003

Jennifer Aniston attending the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center © Vinnie Zuffante

Jennifer Aniston mastered minimalism at the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a slinky black dress with cut-out detail.

Halle Berry, 2001

Halle Berry arrives at the 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2001© Frank Micelotta Archive

Halle Berry wowed on the red carpet with a perfectly cut gown. The bright ensemble had even more interest thanks to the embellished waist.

Charlize Theron, 2000

Charlize Theron during The 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles© Sam Levi

The actress turned heads in a richly embellished gown with a dazzling choker necklace.

Angelina Jolie, 1999

Angelina Jolie at The 5th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards © Steve.Granitz

A blonde Angelina Jolie oozed glamour at the 5th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Minnie Driver, 1998

Actress Minnie Driver attends the Fourth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 8, 1998© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Minnie Driver went short at the 1998 SAG Awards. Her embellished mini dress shone with every turn.

Gillian Anderson, 1997

Gillian Anderson and Chris Stone during 3rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles© Albert L. Ortega

No necklace was necessary thanks to the interesting asymmetrical neckline on Gillian Anderson's black gown.

Halle Berry, 1995

Actress Halle Berry attends the First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 25© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Halle Berry looked sensational in a fitted black gown with double straps for the 1995 awards.

