The most glamorous SAG Award gowns of all time

The Screen Actors Guild Awards has been feeding our fashion needs since its inception back in 1995, with some of Hollywood's most notable names donning history-making ensembles on both the red carpet and at illustrious after-parties.

From Margot Robbie's 2018 feather Miu Miu gown to Angelina Jolie in 1995, we take a look back at the most glamorous gowns to ever walk the SAG Awards red carpet.

Zendaya, 2023 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Queen Z stole the show as per usual in her blush pink rose gown for the 2023 awards.

Amanda Seyfried, 2023 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Amanda Seyfried donned the cutest green satin mini dress adorned with a thick train to last year's awards.



Jennifer Lopez, 2020 © Variety JLo stunned on the red carpet back in 2020, donning an all-black off-the-shoulder velvet gown.

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Cynthia Erivo looked incredible in her pink and red gown by Schiaparelli at the 2020 ceremony.



Lady Gaga, 2019 © Variety Lady Gaga never fails to make a statement. She certainly did at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a Dior Haute Couture gown with a dramatic slit and full skirt.



Margot Robbie, 2018 © Dan MacMedan Margot Robbie looked divine in her exquisite blush-coloured Miu Miu gown.



Kristen Bell, 2018 © WWD Kristen Bell added some drama to the 2018 ceremony in her incredible black gown from Yanina Couture.



Nicole Kidman, 2017 © WWD All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when she stepped out to the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a magical emerald green Gucci dress with peacock-inspired detail on the shoulders.



Janelle Monae, 2017 © Variety Janelle Monae always makes a style statement. She did in black and white with her Chanel dress and floral updo.



Laverne Cox, 2016 © Variety Laverne Cox was a knockout in a draped maroon dress by Atelier Prabal Gurung.



Emma Stone, 2015 © Amy Graves Emma Stone jazzed up her Dior tuxedo-style dress with a sheer skirt with an extended train.



Lupita Nyong'o, 2014 © Dan MacMedan Lupita Nyong'o uplifted the red carpet with her turquoise Gucci gown with a floral embellished neckline.



Amy Adams, 2014 © Dan MacMedan Amy Adams recalled the glamour of Old Hollywood while looking thoroughly modern at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a cobalt blue Antonio Berardi gown.



Nina Dobrev, 2013 © Gregg DeGuire At the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Nina Dobrev injected a simple silhouette with plenty of drama thanks to the electric pink colour palette and slits at the waist. The frock was designed by Elie Saab.



Viola Davis, 2012 © JOE KLAMAR The actress's Grecian-style white gown with gold embellishment looked amazing on her.



Mila Kunis, 2011 © Jay L. Clendenin In a printed Alexander McQueen gown, Mila Kunis put on a fiery display at the 2011 SAG Awards.



Kate Hudson, 2010 © Gregg DeGuire Kate Hudson's long-sleeved Emilio Pucci gown had a surprise on the reverse thanks to a completely open back! The juxtaposition between the reserved front was striking.



Cate Blanchett, 2008 © Vince Bucci A pregnant Cate Blanchett captivated onlookers on the red carpet in her floral Balenciaga strapless gown and green earrings.



Marion Cotillard, 2008 © Vince Bucci The French actress charmed at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pleated Nina Ricci dress.



Jennifer Hudson, 2007 © Frank Trapper Jennifer Hudson lit up the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in her curve-hugging, embellished gown.



Thandie Newton, 2006 © Jon Kopaloff At the 2006 SAG Awards, Thandie Newton had a princess moment in a champagne-colored dress.



Eva Longoria, 2005 © Fairchild Archive The Desperate Housewives actress's deep purple dress had an unexpected shot of multicoloured embroidery.



Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2004 © Frank Trapper Catherine Zeta-Jones looked gorgeous in gold at the 10th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Jennifer Aniston, 2003 © Vinnie Zuffante Jennifer Aniston mastered minimalism at the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a slinky black dress with cut-out detail.



Halle Berry, 2001 © Frank Micelotta Archive Halle Berry wowed on the red carpet with a perfectly cut gown. The bright ensemble had even more interest thanks to the embellished waist.



Charlize Theron, 2000 © Sam Levi The actress turned heads in a richly embellished gown with a dazzling choker necklace.



Angelina Jolie, 1999 © Steve.Granitz A blonde Angelina Jolie oozed glamour at the 5th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Minnie Driver, 1998 © Ron Galella, Ltd. Minnie Driver went short at the 1998 SAG Awards. Her embellished mini dress shone with every turn.



Gillian Anderson, 1997 © Albert L. Ortega No necklace was necessary thanks to the interesting asymmetrical neckline on Gillian Anderson's black gown.

