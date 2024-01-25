Victoria Beckham honours Eva Longoria's Oscar nomination in 2024's chicest dress trend

We love to see a glamorous throwback ‘fit, especially when it’s Victoria Beckham-approved.

Just yesterday Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram story to wish her BFF Eva Longoria a big congratulations for her recent Academy Awards nomination for Best Original Song in her latest Directorial role for the film Flamin' Hot.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham We love to see women supporting women

The image was a throwback pic from the designer’s collection launch last March, however, we think the backless ensemble is set to take out a top spot in 2024’s most trending occasion wear category.

Back in March of last year, the mother of four and wife to David Beckham took to her Instagram to debut the backless halterneck gown, telling her 32.6 million followers that she loves how "refined, sexy and playful it is." The dress features a white silk front complete with a plunging neckline and a halter neck tie. The floaty white front is attached to a slim-fitted black skirt which has a voluminous train which cascades for almost a meter.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham VB at her collection launch last March

“This is one of my favourite pieces from my new season collection… Who doesn’t love a backless dress!! I love how refined, sexy and playful it is. Shop the Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress now at VictoriaBeckham.com. Kisses xx VB”

© Getty Keri Russell, Gillian Anderson, Natasha Lyonne

White has been doing the rounds on both the red carpet and runways, sported by the likes of Keri Russell, Gillian Anderson and Natasha Lyonne at this year's most recent Golden Globe awards. The trend has been on the rise "since the end of autumn/beginning of winter 2023. Dresses in opulent white and ivory hues dominated in all forms on the red carpet this year," explains Hello! Fashion's Lauren Ramsay.

It seems that the red carpet isn't the only place that white is being sported. Both Princess Kate and Anne Hathaway have been donning the trend while out and about, proving that an all-white ensemble is unmatched when it comes to chic winter style.